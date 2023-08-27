WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (21-27 Aug)

Singapore youth bowlers win eight golds and two silvers at the Asian Junior Bowling Championships. (PHOTO: Singapore Bowling Federation)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (21 to 27 August):

Youth bowlers in gold rush at Asian Junior Championships

Singapore's youth bowlers enjoyed a stellar outing at the Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championships, garnering eight golds and two silvers to become the top nation at the tournament, which was held at Singapore Bowling@Rifle Range last week.

The medal haul surpassed the city-state's previous-best haul of seven golds, four silvers and three bronzes in 2012, as Singapore emerged champions in the boys', girls' and overall categories.

Lim Shi En, 17, helped clinch four golds - the girls' doubles, teams, all-events and Masters. She won the Masters stepladder finals on Friday by beating Japan’s Riria Hamasaki 358-335 over two matches.

In the boys' Masters, Singapore's Aiman Lim earned a silver despite losing 393-415 to Japan's Daiyo Sato after overcoming Australia's Seth Gray-Pendlebury 225-195 in the semi-finals. The 18-year-old had helped Singapore win the boys' singles, doubles and team events over the past week.

28 footballers called up for Lions' September friendlies

Singapore men’s national football team coach Takayuki Nishigaya has called up 28 players for two friendly matches in the September international window. The Lions will play 110th-ranked Tajikistan (8 September) and 153rd-ranked Chinese Taipei (12 September) at Bishan Stadium.

Four overseas-based players – Jacob Mahler, Irfan Fandi, Ryhan Stewart and Song Ui-young – will return to the squad after not featuring in the June international friendlies. Meanwhile, Geylang International forward Iqbal Hussain earned him a recall to the national setup for the first time since March 2019.

Tickets to the two friendly matches ($15 adult, $8 concession for each match) are on sale on the Football Association of Singapore and the Sistic websites. Each person is allowed to purchase a maximum of 12 tickets per transaction across any category per matchday.

Singapore squad - Goalkeepers: Hairul Syirhan, Hassan Sunny, Syazwan Buhari, Zharfan Rohaizad. Defenders: Amirul Adli, M. Anumanthan, Jacob Mahler, Irfan Najeeb, Glenn Kweh, Irfan Fandi, Shakir Hamzah, Ryhan Stewart, Lionel Tan, Christopher van Huizen, Zulqarnaen Suzliman. Midfielders: Adam Swandi, Joel Chew, Hami Syahin, Hariss Harun, Shah Shahiran, Shahdan Sulaiman, Song Ui-young, Zulfahmi Arifin. Forwards: Iqbal Hussain, Faris Ramli, Daniel Goh, Hafiz Nor, Shawal Anuar.

Hougang drawn into Group B to begin Singapore Cup defence

The 24th edition of the Singapore Cup saw the official draw on Thursday (24 August) at Jalan Besar Stadium, as the nine Singapore Premier League clubs were drawn into two groups in an open draw with no seeding of any teams.

Defending champions Hougang United were drawn into Group B with Balestier Khalsa, Lion City Sailors and Tanjong Pagar United. Meanwhile, SPL champions Albirex Niigata (Singapore) will face Geylang International, the Young Lions, Brunei DPMM FC and Tampines Rovers in Group A.

The group-stage matches will run from 24 September to 26 November, with the top two teams from each group proceeding to the two-legged semi-finals between 2 and 6 December. Both the third-place playoff and final are scheduled for 9 December.

Cyclist learning race techniques at a cycling clinic organised by Prudential Singapore’s cycling club, PRURide Seeker’s Society. (PHOTO: Tour de France Singapore Criterium)

Cyclists learn race techniques at Tour de France clinic

About 30 cyclists learnt race techniques such as steering and cornering at a cycling clinic organised by Prudential Singapore’s cycling club, PRURide Seeker’s Society, at ITE College Central on Saturday (26 August).

This is the first clinic of the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, which will be held on 28 and 29 October. Prudential Singapore is the title sponsor of the event, which will be held around the Suntec City area.

Singapore Cycling Federation athletes, Luo Yiwei and Mohamed Elyas Mohamed Yusoff, were also present to share their bike racing experience with the club members.

HYROX fitness racing event adds 500 more slots

More Singaporeans will get to race at the Singapore National Stadium after fitness racing world series HYROX added 500 more slots to their Singapore event on 7 October, with 80 per cent of the original slots already been taken up since the event's launch in May.

The race series announced these additional slots on Wednesday (23 August) as it welcomed Cigna Healthcare Singapore as its new title sponsor.

It also held two community workouts at the 100Plus Promenade around the stadium on 15 and 25 August, in partnership with Sport Singapore and the Singapore Sports Hub, to help participants prepare for HYROX Singapore.

HYROX was launched in Germany in 2017, and combines both running and functional workout stations. Participants run 1km and do 1 functional workout station, and then repeat it for eight stations- SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmers Carry, Sandbag Lunges and Wall Balls.

There are four categories for competitors to choose from: Singles Open (men, women), Single Pro (men, women), Doubles (men, women, mixed) and Relay (men, women, mixed). Participants have to be at least 16 years old to register.

Rosmarin/Stekly win Singapore leg of Audi quattro Cup

The Audi quattro Cup, the world’s largest amateur golf tournament series, concluded its 15th Singapore edition on Thursday (24 August), with Trevor Rosmarin and Dominic Stekly emerging as winners at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The duo beat 56 other two-player teams in the 18-hole tournament, and will be representing Singapore at the Audi quattro Cup World Finals in Muscat, Oman, from 10 to 14 November.

As part of this year’s tournament, three exclusive hole-in-one prizes from Audi Singapore were also up for grabs, including the recently-unveiled Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi A5 Sportback and Audi Q3 Sportback.

