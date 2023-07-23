WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (17-23 Jul)

Singapore aims to be tchoukball regional hub, Joseph Schooling to take part in triathlon event, young golfer wins prestigious event

The triumphant Singapore women's team at the SouthEast Asia Tchoukball Championships. (PHOTO: Tchoukball Association of Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (17 to 23 July):

Singapore aims to be regional development hub for tchoukball

Singapore's tchoukball community plans to make the country a professional development hub for the sport, whereby it provides resources and training for coaches in order to develop tchoukball in the Southeast Asia region. The target is to have the sport included at the 2029 SEA Games in Singapore.

The initiative was unveiled after the World Youth Tchoukball Championships and the SouthEast Asia Tchoukball Championships, held at Pasir Ris ActiveSG Centre from 14 to 18 July. It consists of three visions: levelling up the playing field, promoting grassroots development and enhancing professional development.

The plan was met with enthusiasm from six countries: Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Philippines, and Indonesia, who have pledged their commitment to work towards developing tchoukball in the region.

Singapore netted four golds, three silvers and one bronze medal at the two tchoukball tournaments at Pasir Ris.

Joseph Schooling among local athletes at PTO Asia Open

The inaugural Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open in Singapore will feature two Olympic champions, with Singapore’s Joseph Schooling announcing his participation in the 100km "experienced amateur" triathlon race as part of a relay team. He joined 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt, who has signed up for the professional race.

Schooling will be joined by past and present national athletes, including marathoners Ashley Liew, Jasmine Goh and Yvonne Chee, as well as recently-retired national cyclists Luo Yiwei, Calvin Sim and Goh Choon Huat, in the team relay event. Other national athletes taking part include Luke Tan (open-water swimming), Nicholas Rachmadi (triathlon) and Shermaine Tung (modern pentathlon).

Besides Blummenfelt, the rest of the top 10 male PTO triathletes will lead the 20-man field in Singapore for the professional 100km triathlon. The women’s professional race on 19 August will be headlined by the PTO top three: Ashleigh Gentle, Anne Haug and Lucy Charles-Barclay.

The Singapore leg from 19 to 20 August is the PTO Tour’s first stop in Asia and will see winners take home US$100,000. The 100km race for professionals and experienced amateurs – comprising a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run – will take place in the Marina Bay area.

The event will also host two duathlon races over a standard 4.5km Run/32km Bike/4.5km Run and a longer 9km Run/64km Bike/9km Run, It will also see the return of The Music Run, a 5km fun run that encourages everyone to have a go while listening to their favourite hits.

Golfer Sydnie Ng wins at prestigious FCG World Championship

Singapore golfer Sydnie Ng, 12, clinched the girls' 11-12 category of the prestigious Future Champions Golf (FCG) World Championship in California on Wednesday (19 July).

The Straits Times reported that Sydnie carded a 19-under-par 203 total to finished top of a 42-strong field, ahead of American Victoria Feng (204) and Thai Jadar Kiatphonsiri (205) at the Westin Mission Hills Resort in Rancho Mirage.

The St Margaret's Primary School pupil - who joins the company of past winners such as two-time Major winner Ariya Jutanugarn and former world No.1 Patty Tavatanakit - will return to Singapore for local competitions such as the National School Games before taking time off for the PSLEs.

Lionesses earn 1-0 friendly victory against Pakistan

The Singapore national women's football team earned a 1-0 win over Pakistan in an international friendly at Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday (18 July).

Substitute Farah Nurzahirah scored the winner for the Lionesses in the 81st minute, as she flicked home a corner by 16-year-old debutante Nur Sarah Zu’risqha.

This was Singapore's first outing since finishing third in Group B at the Cambodia SEA Games in May, with a win against Laos (2-1) and two losses to Cambodia (1-0) and Thailand (4-0).

Karim Bencherifa's charges will be participating at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Brompton bike owners in community ride

Over 400 Brompton bicycle owners in Singapore took part in a community ride on Sunday (23 July) to celebrate the arrival of thee One Millionth Brompton Bike in Singapore.

From its production in London, the One Millionth Brompton Bike has embarked on an international tour heading to 18 different countries, to symbolised the company's "All Together Different" initiative that celebrates the different ways a Brompton fits into people’s lives.

The community may continue following the journey of the Millionth Brompton Bike on on social media.

Sports Hub to host inaugural Harmony Sports Fiesta

The Singapore Sports Hub is hosting the inaugural Harmony Sports Fiesta, where residents can learn about Singapore’s multicultural communities through music, dance, food and games.

Commemorating Racial Harmony Day in July, the festival opened on Saturday (22 July) and with the largest-ever multicultural dance event. Thereafter, the OCBC Square will be the centre stage for a plethora of multicultural arts as dance groups, music groups and actors showcase their talents amid immersive cultural spaces.

One event highlight is the super-sized versions of traditional games such as carrom, goli sandpit, snakes and ladders, and congkak. Guests can also try their hand at traditional arts and crafts, ranging from making Chinese knot bracelets, Wayang Kulit puppets and Rangoli sand art to embroidery keychains and shophouse shrink art.

The will also be rows of food-and-beverages booths offering traditional snack favourites from a wide array of culinary traditions.

Tickets on sale for the FIBA Intercontinental Cup

Tickets are on sale for the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2023, which is to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 21 to 24 September.

The Cup draw was completed in June, with the six participating clubs divided into two groups to compete in a round-robin format over the first three days of the tournament. Team Ignite (NBA G League), Sesi Franca and Al Ahly will square off in Group A, while Group B will see Zhejiang Golden Bulls, Al Manama and Telekom Baskets Bonn battling it out on the court.

Tickets are available for purchase here, and prices are as listed:

Early Bird (19 to 25 July): From $10 for youths (aged 18 and below) and $30 for standard tickets.

General Sale (26 July onwards): from $10 to $40.

Bring-A-Friend Promotion: 50 per cent discount for tickets bought in pairs.

Season Pass: Access to all matches on all match days. Tickets start from $196.

All-Star Lounge Pass: Access to all matches on all match days with VIP seats and F&B at the All-Star Lounge. Pass holders will also enjoy access to meet-and-greet sessions with basketball legends and showcase of curated exhibits from the Sneakertopia collection. The pass is priced at $1,288.

Courtside Pass: Access to all matches on all match days with exclusive courtside seats, F&B at the All-Star Lounge, meet-and-greet sessions with basketball legends, and showcase of curated exhibits from Sneakertopia collection. The pass is priced at $1,488.

Singapore remains a stop for rebranded world rugby 7s series

The World Rugby Sevens Series - which included the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament - will be rebranded as HSBC SVNS, and it will return to the city-state in 2024 with a women's tournament.

World Rugby announced on Tuesday (18 July) that HSBC SVNS will kick off in Dubai in December, and will feature 12 men and women’s teams competing in eight cities. The Singapore leg will be at the National Stadium on 3 to 5 May next year.

The top eight teams, based on cumulative series points, will secure their chance to compete in the Grand Finals in Madrid, where the SVNS champions will be crowned.

There had been doubts about the Singapore Rugby Sevens as the previous hosting deal ended with the event in April.

