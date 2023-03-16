Former OG offlaner and two-time The International champion Ceb thinks that Western Europe's recent dominance over the Dota 2 esports scene is because the region has better leaders over its competitors. (Photo: Dota 2 TI Flickr)

Over the past year, Western Europe has cemented its place as the most dominant region in Dota 2 esports.

The region has won the scene's last two biggest events. Gaimin Gladiators won the most recent Major in Peru earlier this month while Tundra Esports claimed the Aegis of Champions at The International 11 (TI11), last year's iteration of Dota 2's annual world championship tournament, in Singapore last October.

Former OG offlaner Sébastien "Ceb" Debs thinks that what separates Western Europe from the rest of its competition from other regions has been better leadership.

"I feel like Western Europe has always been really strong, that doesn't really change. I don't think [the region] is stronger than it used to be. But I do think that other regions right now lack leadership," said Ceb in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Esports SEA.

Ceb knows a thing or two about leadership. After all, he was a key figure in OG's legendary run to back-to-back TI championships in TI8 and TI9. He even helped the team win the ESL One Stockholm Major last season as a stand-in, a feat that Red Bull Media House captured in an upcoming documentary.

Not an issue of skill

Of course, that is not to say that other regions are lacking in skill. Ceb actually thinks the other regions are more talented than Western Europe, though they lack the leading figures that can turn skilled teams into champions.

"I think in terms of talent and how well they play the game, I actually don't think Western Europe is the strongest region. I think some regions, Southeast Asia in particular, have better talents on average than Western Europe," said Ceb.

"But there is a lack of captains. You know, the very strong, inspiring captains. I think Western Europe has a few right now, and other regions don't have as much. It has not always been the case, but it is the case right now."

Most of the best captains in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) compete in Western Europe. The region boasts living legends like Team Secret's Clement "Puppey" Ivanov and Nigma Galaxy's Kuro "Kuroky" Takhasomi as well as rising leaders like Tundra Esports' Wu "Sneyking" Jingjun and Gaimin Gladiators' Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp.

While there are capable captains in other regions, most of their best leaders no longer lead their squads as in-game captains but as coaches, where their influence won't be as impactful.

Ceb cited legends like Zhang "xiao8" Ning and Bai "rOtK" Fan from China as well as Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung from Southeast Asia.

"I'm thinking in China, we used to have xiao8 and rOtK then Mushi in Southeast Asia, you have these really iconic team leaders that could direct a team and really put to good use the potential that is there," said Ceb.

A new generation on the horizon

With that said, the former OG offlaner is hopeful that a new generation of strong captains can help the other regions catch up.

To name a few, Southeast Asia has Talon Esports' Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong while South America has Evil Geniuses' Farith "Matthew" Puenta and Beastcoast's Steven "Stinger" Vargas.

Ceb thinks that, given the opportunity, teams led by the right leaders can challenge Western Europe's supremacy. After all, stronger competition should benefit all competitors.

"I'm hoping that these individuals are in a growing phase right now, because I'm sure they are out there. Maybe they're not given the space, they're not given the support. I'm not really sure why exactly, but to me it's mostly about leadership rather than talent," said Ceb.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia's Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.