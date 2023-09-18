What to know about DreamLeague Season 21, the undercard event to Dota 2's TI 2023
With almost all teams in DreamLeague Season 21 also set to play in The International 2023, it will serve as a primer to this year's Dota 2 world championships.
DreamLeague is back with its third installment this year with DreamLeague Season 21, featuring 12 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world fighting for their cut of a US$1 million prize pool from 18 to 24 September.
With almost all of the participating teams in DreamLeague Season 21 also set to play in The International (TI) 2023, it will also serve as the undercard event to this year's Dota 2 world championship tournament.
Here's everything you need to know about DreamLeague Season 21:
The DreamLeague you know and love is BACK with Season 21!
💰 $1,000,000 Prize Pool
🏆 12 of the best #ESLProTour teams
🔴 September 18th-24th
⚔️ NEW format
🤩 SAME VIBES
Join us to witness the 🐼 PogChamp Pandas 🎶 in action once again (the dota will also be pretty good)! pic.twitter.com/omCZ0QoQ0C
— ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) August 24, 2023
Format
DreamLeague Season 21 is split into two phases: the Group Stage, taking place from 18 to 20 September, and the Playoffs, scheduled from 21 to 24 September.
The Group Stage will split the 12 participating teams into two single round-robin groups of six teams each, where they will be fighting to be among the eight squads advancing into the Playoffs. All matches in the Group Stage will be a best-of-two.
The groupings for the Group Stage are as follows:
Group A:
Team Liquid, Tundra Esports, Entity, 9Pandas, Talon Esports, Shopify Rebellion
Group B:
Gaimin Gladiators, Quest Esports, OG, Team Spirit, BetBoom Team, Evil Geniuses
The Top 4 teams in each group will advance to the Playoffs, with the Top 2 teams earning an upper bracket berth while the third to fourth-placed teams will have to start in the lower bracket. Meanwhile, the bottom two teams of each group will be eliminated early.
The DreamLeague Season 21 Playoffs will follow a double-elimination bracket format, with four teams starting in the upper bracket while four others will be seeded into the lower bracket. All matches in the Playoffs will be a best-of-three except for the Grand Finals, which will be a full best-of-five series.
Teams
The 12 participating teams in DreamLeague Season 21 all received direct invites to the event, with six coming from Western Europe, three from Eastern Europe, and one each from North America, South America, and Southeast Asia.
All of the teams, except for OG, have notably earned spots in TI 2023 and many of them are considered to be the biggest favourites to raise the Aegis of Champions this year.
Some notable teams include three-time Major champions and DreamLeague Seasons 19 and 20 winners Gaimin Gladiators, TI 2022 champions Tundra Esports now with two-time TI champion Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen, three-time Major finalist Team Liquid, and TI 2021 champions and Riyadh Masters 2023 winners Team Spirit, among others.
Here's the full list of teams and players in DreamLeague Season 21:
Western Europe
Gaimin Gladiators
Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov
Quinn "Quinn" Callahan
Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard
Erik "tOfu" Engel
Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp
Team Liquid
Michael "miCKe" Vu
Michał "Nisha" Jankowski
Ludwig "zai" Wåhlberg
Samuel "Boxi" Svahn
Aydin "Insania" Sarkohi
Tundra Esports
Oliver "skiter" Lepko
Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen
Neta "33" Shapira
Leon "Nine" Kirilin
Wu "Sneyking" Jingjun
Quest Esports
Aybek "TA2000" Tokayev
Tony "No!ob" Assaf
Tobias "Tobi" Buchner
Omar "OmaR" Moughrabi
Oleh "kaori" Medvedok
Entity
Alimzan "watson" Islambekov
Daniel "Stormstormer" Schoetzau
Kim "Gabbi" Santos
Vladislav "kataomi`" Semenov
Dzmitry "Fishman" Palishchuk
OG
Artem "Yuragi" Golubiev
Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov
Ivan "MinD_ControL" Ivanov
Sébastien "Ceb" Debs
Kartik "Kitrak" Rathi
Eastern Europe
Team Spirit
Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk
Denis "Larl" Sigitov
Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
Myroslav "Mira" Kolpakov
Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov
9Pandas
Roman "RAMZES666" Kushnarev
Gleb "kiyotaka" Zyryanov
Matvey "MieRo`" Vasyunin
Vladislav "Antares" Kertman
Alexey "Solo" Berezin
BetBoom Team
Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko
Danil "gpk" Skutin
Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko
Vitalie "Save-" Melnic
Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek
North America
Shopify Rebellion
Artour "Arteezy" Babaev
Abed "Abed" Yusop
Jonáš "SaBeRLight-" Volek
Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen
Tal "Fly" Aizik
South America
Evil Geniuses
Crhistian "Pakazs" Savina
Jean "Chris Luck" Salazar
Adrián "Wisper" Dobles
Farith "Matthew" Puente
Jose "Panda" Padilla
Southeast Asia
Talon Esports
Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon
Rafli "Mikoto" Rahman
Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong
Worawit "Q" Mekchai
Chan "Oli" Chon Kien
Prize pool
DreamLeague Season 21 will have a US$1 million prize pool, with the lion's share of US$300,000 going to the champions. All participating teams are also guaranteed at least US$25,000 in winnings.
Here's the full prize pool breakdown for the tournament:
Champions: US$300,000
2nd place: US$175,000
3rd place: US$120,000
4th place: US$85,000
5th-6th place: US$57,500
7th-8th place: US$47,500
9th-10th place: US$30,000
11th-12th place: US$25,000
How to watch
DreamLeague Season 21's official English broadcast will be on the official ESL Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels. There will be secondary and tertiary streams active for the Group Stage. Russian, Chinese, and Spanish broadcasts are also available.
For the full list of English broadcast talent for DreamLeague Season 21, check here.
DreamLeague Season 21 will be the last chance for fans to watch some of the biggest contenders to claim the Aegis of Champions this year in action before TI 2023 kicks off in mid-October.
TI 2023 will be hosted across multiple weekends from 12 to 29 October in Seattle, the United States. This year's tournament also features a revamped format split into two distinct phases, called 'The Road to The International' and 'The International' itself.
