What to know about monkeypox and the situation in Singapore (updated 24 July)

What's the monkeypox situation in Singapore like? (PHOTO: Getty Images)

LATEST UPDATE: Singapore authorities confirmed two more cases of monkeypox infection in Singapore on Sunday (24 July).

The Ministry of Health (MOH said the first is an imported case involving a 46 year-old male Estonia national, who entered Singapore from London on 21 July, and tested positive for monkeypox on 24 July.

He developed rashes in the groin area, had fever and lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes), and sought medical care on 23 July, after which he was subsequently admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on the same day.

The second is a local case involving a 26 year-old male Singaporean, the MOH said.

He had developed rashes in the genital region and other parts of his body, and sought medical care on Sunday. He was subsequently admitted to NCID on the same day, and tested positive for monkeypox.

Both cases are in a stable condition, the MOH said, adding that they are not linked to any of the monkeypox cases earlier announced by the ministry. Contact tracing is ongoing.

What is monkeypox

Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading globally since May.

The fatality rate in previous outbreaks of the monkeypox strain currently spreading has been around 1 per cent.

While patients typically recover within two to four weeks, a small percentage of those infected can fall seriously ill or even die. Those particularly vulnerable to complications are young children, pregnant women or immunocompromised individuals.

The risk to the general public remains low given that transmission of the infection requires close physical or prolonged contact.

Symptoms of monkeypox (IMAGE: Getty Images)

The situation in Singapore

Health authorities in Singapore said that most of the temporary recommendations issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in declaring monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday (23 July) are already in place since May this year.

In a media reply to Yahoo News Singapore on Sunday evening, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the city-state's healthcare system has the expertise and capability to effectively test, diagnose and treat monkeypox infections.

It added that it has been regularly updating medical practitioners and healthcare institutions on the monkeypox situation, providing guidance on protocols for identifying suspect cases as well as management of confirmed cases.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had previously said in a written parliamentary reply on 4 July that monkeypox is unlikely to become a global pandemic like COVID-19.

Monkeypox globally

On Saturday (23 July), the WHO said the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency, the organisation's highest level of alert.

Called a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", the label is designed to trigger a coordinated international response, such as unlocking funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

