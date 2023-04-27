News on Apple's new AI for its Apple Watch, WhatApp now working on multiple phones, Twitter Blue checkmark debacle and more in this week's tech roundup. (Photo: Getty Images)

Here is a roundup of the tech news that you may have missed this week.

One WhatsApp account on multiple phones

Albeit late, you can finally use one WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

WhatsApp used to only allow one device to be the 'main device' for an account, with the only other use being remotely on a desktop or WhatsApp web.

Similar to linking your account to the web version, a user can now scan a QR code to link the 'supplementary' phone to the account.

It is still recognised as a 'linked device' on the main phone, so you are able to disconnect it in the event that you lose your 'supplementary' phone.

But be warned, if you think this is a way to access your account entirely through another phone, you will be disappointed.

Should you lose your 'main device' for this account, you better pray that you act fast to stop anyone from tapping into your WhatsApp.

That's because the 'supplementary' phones can also be locked out of the account, much like using WhatsApp web.

There are multiple cases where a hacker managed to take over an account entirely and successfully bind the account to their phone instead.

This resulted in the owner of the account being unable to access their data, and lose all important information (or gets their information divulged).

WhatsApp will roll this update out in the upcoming weeks.

Twitter and its blue checkmarks

It's odd that not a week goes by without some Twitter or Elon Musk news.

This week, Twitter supposedly pulled out all blue verified checkmarks from all accounts on its service.

To get your account verified with a blue checkmark, you will need to pay US$8 a month, and the account will also be labelled with "This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number."

For some reason, Elon Musk decided to gift Twitter Blue some public figures who have outrightly mentioned that they will not pay for the service. And because of the label that comes with being subscribed to the service, it appears like these public figures backtracked on their words.

Not only that, apparently some dead celebrities also ended up having the blue checkmarks on their account.

All this makes it seem like a system rollback rather than Musk attempting to give them 'free' Twitter Blue subscriptions, but the label still currently says that they are "subscribed to Twitter Blue".

United Kingdom blocks Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has had an uphill task of justifying its purchase of game publishing company Activision Blizzard.

Although the company managed to convince the likes of Nintendo, Valve and Nvidia, to name a few, on not making Activision Blizzard-published games exclusive to the PC and Xbox, it was still not enough for the United Kingdom to allow Microsoft to proceed with the purchase.

There were concerns in the UK about how the deal would affect customers and gamers. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has raised a concern that the Microsoft-Activision deal could "result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers".

"Our job is to make sure that UK gamers are not caught in the crossfire of global deals that, over time, could damage competition and result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation," said Martin Coleman, the Panel Chair of CMA.

This comes after attempts from the likes of Sony to block the deal the deal from happening. The company even insinuated that Microsoft may purposefully make Activision games like Call of Duty run worse on Sony's PlayStation.

It was then revealed that Sony was just trying whatever it takes to to not make the deal go through, even after Microsoft's numerous attempts to please its competitor.

Apple is working on an AI health coach for Apple Watch

Apple is reportedly working on an AI health coach for their Apple Watch series of smartwatches.

The Apple Watch can also double up as a fitness band that tracks your run and health habits, much like the Fitbit and Garmin smartwatches.

The AI apparently will use the health data collected by the Apple Watch to create personalised programs for exercise, diet and sleep.

Reportedly, the offering will reportedly require a subscription much like Fitbit, and is set to launch in 2024.

This comes after news of Apple also reportedly working on a health-related journaling app.

Google is launching the Pixel Fold soon

There have been a slew of leaks regarding Google's latest handset, the Pixel Fold, Google's attempt at making a foldable phone.

The latest news is that it is slated to be announced in May, and will be sold in June.

Why this is exciting for tech junkies and foldable phone enthusiasts is because it will be the first phone in the market to be running on (mostly) stock Android.

Every other foldable phone maker, like Samsung, had to modify the Android OS in some sort of way to make it workable for their foldable phones.

The way Google implements the foldable phone options on its own might be the way forward in the future.

The specs of the phone aren't that ground-breaking though, considering that it uses the same chip that is powering Google's Pixel 7.

Dominic loves tech and games. When he is not busy watercooling his computer parts, he does some pro wrestling.

