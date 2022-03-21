Wild boar that attacked some residents in Yishun caught after 12 days

National Parks officers hunting for a wild boar in Yishun Park. (PHOTO: Carrie Tan/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The wild boar that attacked several residents in Yishun earlier this month and caused the closure of Yishun Park has been caught.

In an update on Facebook on Monday (21 March), Minister of State for National Development and Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said National Parks (NParks) officers trapped the wild boar on Sunday.

Yishun Park has been reopened following its earlier closure due to the wild boar’s attacks. Faishal said NParks officers are working to remove all the hoardings from the park.

The wild boar was targeted for capture since 9 March after it attacked a woman near Block 846 Yishun Ring Road, according to media reports. One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the reports said, citing the Singapore Civil Defence Force then.

Faishal thanked the residents for their understanding, as well as NParks, and the Town Council for their hard work.

“I am also glad to hear that the residents who had encountered the wild boar are recovering well,” said Faishal, who is also Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament (MP).

On 10 March, Nee Soon GRC MP Carrie Tan posted on Facebook about a wild boar running into a pedestrian at the Khatib open-air plaza near Blk 844 Yishun Street 81. The Town Council and NParks were activated then to search for the wild boar, according to Tan.

“This is shocking as the plaza is usually crowded and wild boars tend not to venture into such populated areas,” said Tan, who also gave tips when encountering a wild boar.

