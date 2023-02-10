African swine fever was detected in a wild boar carcass found in north-west Singapore. (FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Tests on Tuesday (7 February) on a wild boar carcass found in the northwestern part of Singapore have confirmed it to be infected with African swine fever.

According to a media statement by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Thursday, the disease is not zoonotic - meaning it cannot be transmitted to humans and is not a risk to public health.

Wild boars and pigs are the only animals that can be infected with the disease. Multiple body systems are affected, such as the respiratory and circulatory systems.

How African swine fever differs from swine flu

The viruses responsible for African swine fever and swine flu are different, said NParks.

An influenza virus causes swine flu, a respiratory illness in pigs. NParks noted that there are no pig farms in Singapore.

In addition to testing carcasses, NParks said it has a bio-surveillance system to detect animal diseases, including African swine fever.

“Wild boars are native to Singapore and can be found in our nature reserves, parks, and other green spaces. NParks is closely monitoring the health of wild boars in these areas,” it said.

Boars should not be approached or fed by the public

Those visiting such areas were advised to stay on designated trails, observe wild boars from a distance, and not feed them or get too close.

NParks added that anyone encountering sick or dead animals is advised not to touch or pick them up.

If an animal is observed to be sick or dead, it should be reported to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-4761600.

