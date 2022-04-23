The WCS Finals will kick off on 23 April. (Photo: Riot Games)

The 2022 League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions Southeast Asia (WCS) Finals 2022 are here, featuring 11 teams from all across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Oceania competing for their cut of a US$200,000 prize pool and the chance to qualify for the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship.

According to Leo Faria, the Global Head of Esports for Wild Rift, Icons will be considered the highest global level of competition for the game, equivalent to League of Legends' Worlds and VALORANT’s VALORANT Champions.

The competition will start on 23 April and will conclude on 8 May.

The Southeast Asian community remains one of the top regions for Wild Rift, with mobile games and mobile esports gaining traction over the past couple of years.

Here’s everything you need to know about WCS 2022.

Schedule

The WCS Finals are broken down into three stages:

Play-ins: 23 - 25 April

Playoffs: 26 - 27 April, 29 April – 1 May, 6 - 7 May

Finals: 8 May

Prize Pool

Teams will be competing for the lion’s share of US$200,000 and a chance to be one of the Top 4 teams who will represent Southeast Asia at the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship.

Format

Play-ins

The WCS Finals will open with the Play-Ins, featuring the 1st runners-up from the sub-regional tournaments for WCS Masters (Hong Kong and Taiwan), Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as the champion of the Wild Rift Oceania Championships.

The five Play-in teams will compete in a single round-robin, where each match will be a best-of-two series. Teams who secure a 2-0 victory will earn 3 points but if the match ends with a draw, both teams will earn 1 point. A team that loses 0-2 will not earn any points.

At the end of the round-robin, the team with the best record will automatically qualify for the Playoffs. Meanwhile, the second and third-ranked teams will compete in a best-of-five series to claim the last slot.

Playoffs

Format of the WCS Play-ins until the Grand Finals. (Photo: Riot Games)

The two teams who progress from the Play-ins will join the champions of the sub-regional championships in a double-elimination format in the Playoffs.

These eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each.

The first pool includes the champions of the sub-regional tournaments for WCS Masters (Hong Kong and Taiwan), the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The second pool includes the champions of the Malaysia & Singapore and Indonesia sub-regional champions as well as the two qualifying teams from the Play-ins.

Teams from the same sub-regions are not allowed to compete against one other. The matchups will be determined through a draw to determine who they will be going against in the Playoffs.

All teams will start in the upper bracket, with a loss dropping them to the lower bracket. All matches will be a best-five series except for the lower bracket finals and grand finals, which will be played in a best-of-seven format.

Participating Teams

There are 11 participating teams for the WCS Finals. (Photo: Riot Games)

Masters (Hong Kong and Taiwan)

First Seed: Flash Wolves

Second Seed: ONE team

Indonesia

Persis Esports

Malaysia/Singapore

SEM9

Oceania

Smash Logic Gaming

Philippines

First Seed: Rex Regum Qeon

Second Seed: FENNEL Adversity

Thailand

First Seed: Buriram United Esports

Second Seed: EVOS Esports

Vietnam

First Seed: Team Flash

Second Seed: Cerberus Esports

Where to watch

The WCS Finals 2022 will be aired in English, Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and Thai. Matches will be broadcasted live on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube through Riot's own channels as well as partner broadcast networks.

English

Tagalog

Facebook - WCS Philippines

Facebook - PPGL

Bahasa Indonesia

Bahasa Malaysia

Mandarin

Vietnamese

Thai

For more details on the WCS 2022 Finals, check here.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.