Woman, 39, arrested for murder of 51-year-old man at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3

SINGAPORE — A 39-year-old woman will be charged on Friday (16 July) for her suspected involvement in the murder of a 51-year-old man.

On Thursday at about 12.55am, the police said they were alerted to a case of dispute at a residential unit at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3. Police officers who arrived at the scene found a man and a woman with multiple wounds outside the unit.

The man and woman were conscious when they were conveyed to the hospital, where the man later died from his injuries. They are known to each other, according to preliminary investigations.

The woman, who was arrested, is currently in hospital for medical treatment.

If convicted of murder, she faces the death penalty.

