Woman who starved and abused her Myanmar maid to death seeks to avoid life imprisonment

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·2-min read
Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don. (PHOTO: Helping Hands for Migrant Workers, Singapore/Facebook)
Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don. (PHOTO: Helping Hands for Migrant Workers, Singapore/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The housewife who repeatedly abused, starved and killed her maid from Myanmar is seeking to have her most serious charge further reduced, according to a report by The Straits Times.

Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 41, has changed lawyers in a bid to avoid life imprisonment for her culpable homicide charge that the prosecution is seeking. The charge, which she admitted to in February, was previously reduced from murder.

Apart from culpable homicide, Gaiyathiri pleaded guilty to 27 other charges involving grievous hurt, hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. Another 87 related charges will be considered when she is sentenced at a later date.

Her policeman-husband Kevin Chelvam and mother Prema S Naraynasamy are facing hurt-related charges, which are pending before the courts.

In July 2016, Piang, 24, died from brain damage due to oxygen depravation from repeated choking and weighed just 24kg at the time, a court heard on 23 February.

There were 47 external injuries over her body, including the scalp, head, neck, cheek, mouth, chin, forearms, right shoulder, hip, right abdomen, right leg, both thighs and buttocks. The hyoid bone in her neck was broken due to strangulation. She also had 31 fresh scars all over her body.

Gaiyathiri was due to be sentenced at the High Court on Thursday (29 April 29) but during the hearing, it was revealed that she had changed lawyers last month, according to The Straits Times report.

The presiding judge, Justice See Kee Oon, asked Gaiyathiri’s new lawyer, Joseph Chen, to find out if she wanted to withdraw her plea of guilt.

Chen said Gaiyathiri wanted to plead further for leniency and ask the prosecution to reduce the culpable homicide charge, the report said.

After a brief break, Chen told the court that Gaiyathiri was not withdrawing her plea. He asked for time to file further mitigation to argue for her lower culpability, with a focus on the stress she was facing over her children's health.

In addition, the lawyer said he was instructed to apply for a gag order on the case. Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir said the prosecution will respond if such an order is made.

The case was adjourned for the further mitigation plea to be filed by 28 May and tentatively fixed for hearing on 22 June.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

Prosecutors seek life term for cop's wife who starved and abused maid who died

Myanmar maid Piang Ngaih Don's death shows employer's ‘extreme cruelty’ – Shanmugam

Myanmar maid Piang Ngaih Don’s suffering and death should never have happened: Josephine Teo

Policeman-husband of woman who killed maid suspended since 2016

Prosecutors seek life term for cop's wife who starved and abused maid who died

Latest stories

  • Philippines' Duterte refuses to stop South China Sea patrols

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will not withdraw navy and coast guard boats patrolling the disputed South China Sea, insisting the country's sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable.

  • China launches first module for new space station

    China launched the first module of its "Heavenly Palace" space station on Thursday, a milestone in Beijing's ambitious plan to establish a permanent human presence in space.

  • Elderly woman publicly disowns son over RM45,000 debt

    ‘I no longer want him as my son.’ This article, Elderly woman publicly disowns son over RM45,000 debt, originally appeared on Coconuts, Asia's leading alternative media company.

  • Struggling Cathay Pacific offers Hong Kong pilots, cabin crew voluntary redundancy in fresh cost-cutting move

    Cathay Pacific is offering its Hong Kong-based pilots, cabin crew and airport staff voluntary redundancy as part of severe cost-cutting, and warning that business is not improving under the “devastating impact” of the coronavirus pandemic. Hong Kong’s struggling flag carrier informed staff on Wednesday that a forecast of “no discernible improvement” in the short to medium term had prompted the company to ask them if they would leave voluntarily. The airline said it would continue to operate a skeleton passenger flight schedule for “some considerable time”. The voluntary redundancies are tied to the near-total collapse of the passenger flight market amid the Covid-19 pandemic, with ripple effects being felt across the group’s operations that are heavily dependent on travel demand.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Cathay Pacific’s catering business was also seeking volunteers for redundancy, but budget carrier HK Express was not planning to shed jobs, a source familiar with the situation said. Cathay Pacific cut 5,900 jobs last year and lost HK$21.6 billion (US$2.8 billion). Last week, it revealed it was planning the closure of the first of several overseas pilot crew bases, placing hundreds of jobs at risk. The airline employed around 2,600 pilots and 10,000 cabin crew locally out of a total workforce of 19,452 as of the end of 2020. Across the broader Cathay Pacific Group, which includes its subsidiary budget airline, cargo terminal and catering businesses, about 25,600 were employed. A company source said there was no set target for how many volunteers for the redundancy programme it would require. A Cathay Pacific spokeswoman confirmed the move to staff: “Based on requests from some of our employees, we have decided to offer certain of our employee groups (pilots, cabin crew and airport employees, etc) the option of a voluntary separation scheme. We are providing support to all those who apply, including a competitive exit package.” Pilots who choose redundancy are being offered a lump sum equal to between three and six months’ salary, depending on the length of time they have been with the company. They will also get a one-time payment equivalent to twice their monthly housing allowance. Cabin crew will get a similar offer to walk away: a payment equivalent to between two and six months’ salary, and extended travel and medical benefits. Battered by pandemic, Cathay plans to shrink Boeing 777X order: sources Cathay Pacific was saved last June by a HK$39 billion bailout from the government, arranged by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, but despite the financial aid, the carrier has continued to cut staff. A government spokeswoman told the Post that bailouts for airlines were no panacea, and carriers had been forced to downsize or restructure to lower costs and survive the pandemic. “Cathay Pacific is no exception because it is also facing unprecedented operational and financial pressure,” the spokeswoman said, adding that decisions by airlines were based on their needs. “We trust Cathay Pacific will maintain its core team and suitable talent to ensure it is well equipped to start again after the pandemic, and to provide impetus for the relaunch of the local aviation industry, as well as Hong Kong’s overall economy.” Deborah McConnochie, Cathay’s general manager for aircrew, told pilots in a memo: “Our working environment remains incredibly challenging, and the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on our business.” She cited the rising number of coronavirus cases, especially those tied to new mutant strains, as a factor for restricting the number of flights the airline could operate worldwide. Given that bleak outlook, the company was now seeking volunteers to walk away from their jobs, she said. Jeanette Mao, the airline’s general manager overseeing in-flight service, including cabin crew, added: “We are still in a very dynamic situation and we will continue to undertake measures to help manage our position and remain agile in our response.” Tourism officials welcome travel bubble, but say industry will not reap rewards straight away In the memo, the airline said the voluntary separation scheme was open to all pilots with more than six months until retirement. Pilots were told they would have two weeks until May 12 to sign up, with employment to cease by May 31 for those opting in. Mao went on to say voluntary redundancy was being offered to “frontline teams” working at Hong Kong International Airport as well. “While the departure of our valued colleagues is not something we hoped to see, we thought it would be worthwhile to provide an option for people who would like to leave us for personal reasons or to pursue other opportunities,” she said. The carrier is still burning as much as HK$1.9 billion a month as the pandemic continues to strangle global travel. Cathay Pacific was one of the first and hardest hit by the pandemic. Without a domestic flight network, it is reliant on cross-border travel, which remains largely non-existent due to travel restrictions. The carrier is grappling with a surplus of pilots – particularly for its Boeing 777 fleet – as most of its passenger aircraft remain grounded, according to sources.More from South China Morning Post:Cathay Pacific Airways prepares pilot base closures, leaving hundreds of jobs at riskBattered by coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific plans to shrink order of Boeing’s latest 777X aircraft, sources sayThis article Struggling Cathay Pacific offers Hong Kong pilots, cabin crew voluntary redundancy in fresh cost-cutting move first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • Russian court slaps sweeping bans on Kremlin critic Navalny's group

    A Russian court on Tuesday imposed sweeping bans on Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), its director said, as Russia inches toward shutting down the jailed opposition figure's movement.

  • For new mayor of China’s hi-tech hub, soaring property prices may be first item on agenda

    Former vice-governor of the southern Chinese province of Guangdong Qin Weizhong has been named as mayor of Shenzhen, China’s hi-tech hub. Qin, a former energy industry worker, was likely to focus on curbing the city’s soaring property prices and land shortages, analysts said. The 49-year-old was appointed to the role in an acting capacity by the standing committee of the Shenzhen People’s Congress on Sunday, the Shenzhen Special Zone Daily reported. He is expected to be confirmed in the job when the full legislature meets next month, which would make him the city’s youngest ever mayor. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Other reshuffles announced by the committee included the city’s top judge, prosecutor and head of the supervision department. Before his appointment, Qin, who holds a PhD in chemical engineering from Tsinghua University in Beijing, was responsible for housing, the environment and big data management in Guangdong province. He was a deputy general manager at the China National Petroleum Company before he was appointed vice-governor in 2019. Qin’s new boss, Shenzhen Communist Party chief, Wang Weizhong, is another alumni of Tsinghua, which is also the alma mater of President Xi Jinping. Academic records show that Qin’s adviser for his master’s thesis was Chen Xi, now head of the Central Organisation Department of the Chinese Communist Party, the body that controls staffing positions. A Shenzhen government source said Qin’s predecessor Chen Rugui, who will soon turn 60, the official retirement age, was expected to become a vice-chairman of the provincial legislature, the Guangdong People’s Congress – in line with the tradition for officials. In 2019 Beijing unveiled a blueprint to turn Shenzhen into a “pilot demonstration area for socialism with Chinese characteristics”, which would see it becoming a world leader in technology and innovation, public services and the environment by 2025. Shenzhen property: how home prices in the Chinese tech hub compare to Hong Kong’s But the city, which is home to some of China’s biggest tech firms – including telecoms giant Huawei Technologies, drone maker DJI and the internet conglomerate Tencent – is facing a triple whammy from trade tariffs and sanctions from the US, the economic impact of Covid-19 and ever-rising property prices that are quickly eroding its competitiveness. Wu Junfei, deputy director of the Tianda Institute, a Hong Kong-based think tank, said Qin’s immediate priority was likely to be taming the city’s soaring house prices, which have seriously harmed its ability to attract global talent. Property prices in China’s megacities, including Shenzhen, have surged significantly since last year due to rising demand and market speculation, prompting the central government to step up its efforts to drive speculators out of the sector. “Xi has said on different occasions that ‘houses are for people to live, not for speculation’. But Shenzhen has not been able to curb speculation in the property market,” Wu said. “If the trend continues, the city will quickly hollow out. So the new people are being brought in to step on the brakes.” Wu also said the latest reshuffle in Shenzhen was meant to strengthen the city’s leadership in face of intensifying competition with neighbouring cities, including Hong Kong. Shenzhen University professor Song Xiaozhuang said Beijing wanted to stop officials and property speculators working in cahoots, and to bring in new blood to tackle the “hegemony of developers”. Song said Shenzhen’s land shortages would need to be tackled in conjunction with the provincial and central government by expanding the city’s administrative limits. “There has been much talk about whether Shenzhen should further expand its boundaries in the east but this will need coordination from the Guangdong provincial government,” he said. Xi Jinping calls on Shenzhen to create ‘another miracle’ in next stage of reform Song also said land on the border with Hong Kong, for instance the Sandy Ridge Cemetery, could be jointly developed but this would need help from Beijing. “But overall, Shenzhen stands a good chance to resolve its land shortage problem as the political will is clearly there,” he added.More from South China Morning Post:Shenzhen property: how home prices in the Chinese tech hub compare to Hong Kong’sShenzhen to step up land supply after Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng stresses need to address housing shortageSurpassing Hong Kong and Singapore was easy. Shenzhen’s next economic miracle rests on Tencent, Huawei and its top companiesSMIC joins Shenzhen government in US$2.35 billion chip foundry as China pushes for self-sufficiency in semiconductorsAre Shenzhen’s high home prices a trap or an opportunity?This article For new mayor of China’s hi-tech hub, soaring property prices may be first item on agenda first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • Joe Biden 100 days in: little difference from Trump in attitude towards China, analysts say

    Joe Biden’s China strategy nearly 100 days into his tenure differs little from the administration of his predecessor, who erected multiple economic barriers and portrayed Beijing as a human rights pariah, amid bipartisan consensus that the country is a threat. But analysts also see Biden narrowing the scope of these restrictions in the next 100 days and beyond in order to avoid a full decoupling with Beijing, moves that will likely add fuel to an already combative relationship with Congress’s most vocal China critics. Biden’s presidency will pass the 100-day mark on Friday, a symbolic milestone against which administrations are often assessed, both in terms of their adherence to campaign promises and what it signals about the remaining 45 months in office.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. On China, the past three months have seen the Biden administration sanction Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong; uphold a determination that the treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang constitutes “genocide”; roll out new guidelines for increased engagement with Taiwanese officials; and carry out naval drills in the South China Sea. On the legislative front, the administration has also thrown its support behind a bipartisan bill that would allocate US$112 billion for research in technology considered critical in the deepening competition between the US and China. When it came to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s blueprint to engage with China along three lines – confrontation, competition, and cooperation – the administration’s first 100 days had skewed toward confrontation with elements of competition, according to David Dollar, a former US Treasury emissary to China. “There is little evidence of cooperation, the one exception being Xi Jinping’s participation in Biden’s virtual climate summit,” Dollar wrote in a Brookings Institution analysis posted this week. China ups defence spending in 2020 but ‘economic growth cushions increase’ Speaking to reporters on Tuesday to discuss Biden’s national security priorities, a senior administration official said the government would “not shy away from hard topics and addressing them directly with China”. “Nor, by the way, are we going to shy away from taking meaningful action, including in the sanctions space and other steps when it comes to gross violations of human rights such as those that are occurring in Xinjiang, which we’ve obviously said amounts to genocide,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. But despite Biden’s willingness to maintain or even escalate tensions with Beijing on a number of areas, his first 100 days in office have seen some congressional Republicans continue efforts dating back to the presidential campaign to paint him as too friendly with Beijing. “He’s been a disaster on foreign policy,” South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News over the weekend. “Russia and China are already pushing him around, so I’m very worried.” And @POTUS's answer? Weak defense spending. We can't let Biden appease Communist China. Our military is and must remain the most powerful in the world. https://t.co/oOVgQGwL1M — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 12, 2021 Republican China hawks including senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida have sought to paint a number of administration moves as indicative of a weak approach to handling Beijing, including Washington’s rejoining of the Paris Agreement and Biden’s military budget request. Scott accused Biden of “weak defence spending” and suggested he sought to “appease Communist China.” Republicans have also homed in on Biden’s decision to dispatch climate envoy John Kerry to Shanghai this month to meet Chinese counterparts, expressing concern that Beijing would seek concessions in return for climate commitments. Africa should beware China’s growing role, top US diplomat Antony Blinken warns This deeply divided political environment all but ensures more conflict between hard-line Republican lawmakers, like Scott, who demand confrontation with Beijing, and the more business-friendly Republicans and Democrats pushing for a clearer strategy outlining where Washington should keep up the pressure and where cooperation will be necessary. The latter group continues to work on changes to the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, introduced by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Democratic chairman Bob Menendez and Jim Risch of Idaho, its senior Republican, which addresses economic competition with China, as well as issues like Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Pointing to the administration’s enhanced engagement with Taiwan, its frosty first bilateral meeting in Alaska, and its decision to keep in place tariffs implemented during the trade war, Brookings’ Dollar viewed Biden’s approach as largely a continuation of his predecessor’s, barring efforts to work more closely with allies. The senior administration official on Tuesday was eager to amplify the emerging focus on multilateralism as a significant departure from the Trump administration’s approach, which they described as “alienating our allies, in some cases push[ing] them closer to some of our competitors”. The official pointed in particular to the investment deal that the European Union and China agreed upon in the late stages of the Trump administration, “after four years in which our alliances were allowed to fray”. In a sign that EU leadership is warming to the prospect of a closer alliance with Washington under Biden, leaders of the bloc recently warned members that the EU and Beijing had “fundamental divergences” on matters including economic systems, human rights and relations with third countries. In an internal letter obtained by POLITICO, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said those differences “must not be brushed under the carpet” and argued that the bloc should “accept [the Biden administration’s] open hand and work together, whilst asserting our own stance, and our own interests, on the world stage”. Sourabh Gupta, resident senior fellow at the Washington-based Institute for China-America Studies, said while Biden seeks to expand cooperation with allies, his decision to leave many of the Trump administration’s other policies intact was shrewd because this would be the only way Beijing would continue with reforms pushed by successive White House administrations. Citing ‘stunning’ coronavirus progress, Joe Biden celebrates easing of US mask rules But the time was ripe for Biden to start scrapping punitive tariffs, which have been “damaging for both sides”, said Gupta. The administration must also rein in, and more clearly delineate, the scope of unilateral restrictions on trade with China to avoid giving Beijing cover to put restrictions on US companies, he said. The Trump administration “demanded that China play on a level playing field and now the US is skewing that playing field by trying to cut China off at the knees in terms of certain core technologies, and that’s why it becomes important as to where they draw that targeted red line”, Gupta explained. As an example of the wide-ranging restrictions, the Commerce Department released in December a list of dozens of Chinese companies, many in the aviation sector, that will be blocked from buying US technology. The Commerce Department’s first tranche of “military end user”, or MEU, companies include 58 Chinese companies – including the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the state-owned military aerospace contractor that is a key supplier for a commercial aircraft that Beijing is trying to bring to market – and 45 Russian ones. “Nobody gives away a free ride to others on national security, but if this is to gain an advantage in terms of economic competitiveness, that is making the level playing field unlevel,” Gupta said. “The US has been harping for a long time for decades that we need fairness in terms of this technology exchange and technology cooperation.” Biden’s administration is undertaking several reviews dealing directly and indirectly with China, the results of which will guide the US leader’s strategy in terms of technology trade with the country. This includes a 100-day review, announced in February, of the supply chains for semiconductors and advanced batteries used in electric vehicles, followed by a broader, long-term review of six sectors of the economy. Weifeng Zhong, a fellow at the libertarian Mercatus Centre, agrees that a more targeted policy on China is more likely, with the administration beginning to withdraw tariffs and some of the more broadly applied limits on business with China while keeping in place restrictions on sales of advanced semiconductors to the country. Coronavirus: those inoculated with Chinese, Russian vaccines could face travel inequality Biden is “trying to figure out the bliss point between engagement decoupling, so I think the US is now at a critical juncture in really having to find just the right point in between the two extremes”, said Zhong. And the administration is weighing its China options at a time of bitter division within both Congress and the American public at large, with deep fractures around issues including racial justice, taxation, economic recovery and immigration. In a sign of the polarisation, Biden’s approval rating at the 100-day mark stands at around 52 per cent, according to a Washington Post poll of more than 1,000 adults. While significantly higher than Trump’s 100-day rating at 42 per cent, the figure is less than that of any other president since Gerald Ford in 1974 (48 per cent). That leaves a small margin of error for Biden on any policy front, giving him limited latitude on how much he can start to diverge from Trump’s policies. Consensus is much clearer when it comes to China, however, with some 89 per cent of US adults considering China a competitor or enemy, according to a Pew Research Centre survey published last month. “We can’t go back to what we did in the past 20 years and just say let’s go make the money,” Zhong said. “I think the American public will have more and more pushback if policymakers go that route.”More from South China Morning Post:How Joe Biden beating Donald Trump could add fuel to China’s economic recoveryClimate summit ‘may not change the forecast’ for US-China relationsJoe Biden to work with allies to stop China’s ‘economic abuses’Can ‘Beijing Biden’ balance being tough on China while seeking common ground?China expects US to ease some restrictions on exchanges under Joe Biden, military adviser saysThis article Joe Biden 100 days in: little difference from Trump in attitude towards China, analysts say first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • CIMB FastSaver Account Review (2021)

    Free of convoluted conditions, the CIMB FastSaver account won’t have you jumping through hoops to earn maximum interest. Savings accounts typically require you to meet certain requirements in order to be ‘rewarded’ with a higher interest rate. Thankfully, this is not the case with CIMB […] The post CIMB FastSaver Account Review (2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Man lured Thai tourist to shop, dragged her to stairwell to molest

    A man who lured a female Thai tourist to his shop before forcing himself on her at a deserted stairwell was jailed two-and-a-half years and sentenced to three strokes of the cane on Wednesday (28 April).

  • India crematoriums at breaking point as Covid toll mounts

    The Delhi crematorium where Sanjay acts as a priest is dealing with so many bodies from India's Covid nightmare that it has been forced to expand into an adjacent car park.

  • Woman behind racist videos had YouTube channel removed, property firm terminated 'associate'

    The woman at the centre of a police investigation for making allegedly racist remarks in her YouTube videos has had her channel on the video platform and employment terminated.

  • Hong Kong passes immigration bill with 'exit ban' powers

    Hong Kong passed a new immigration law on Wednesday that includes powers to stop people entering or leaving the city, raising fears Chinese mainland-style "exit bans" could be deployed in the international business hub.

  • Myanmar junta launches fresh air raids in rebel territory

    Myanmar's military launched air assaults for the second day in a row into rebel-held territory after gunfire was heard from neighbouring Thailand, a Thai official said Wednesday, as fighting escalates along the border.

  • Police blame news reports for misquoting statement on rape joke

    ‘We said it ‘may be a joke…’ but that doesn’t mean it is actually a joke.’ This article, Police blame news reports for misquoting statement on rape joke, originally appeared on Coconuts, Asia's leading alternative media company.

  • 'Scapegoat': The lonely life of doctor who helped pinpoint Bin Laden

    Dismissed as a traitor in Pakistan but lauded as a hero by the United States, Shakeel Afridi is paying a heavy price for his role in bringing an end to Osama Bin Laden.

  • EU slams 'manipulation' of vaccine info by China, Russia

    Beijing and Moscow have stepped up "state-sponsored disinformation" campaigns denigrating Western-developed vaccines against Covid while promoting their own, the EU said on Wednesday.

  • Iran audio leak sought to sow 'discord' amid nuclear talks: Rouhani

    An audiotape of Iran's top diplomat bemoaning the military's influence was leaked to sow "discord" during talks on reviving an international nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday, after the recording stirred domestic controversy.

  • Blinken cautions Africa on China during 'trip' to Nigeria, Kenya

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday cautioned Africa to beware of China's growing role as he vowed a greater US commitment in talks with Nigeria and Kenya.

  • Samsung heirs to pay billions in tax, donate Monet, Picasso works

    The heirs to South Korea's Samsung group announced their plans to pay more than $10 billion in death duties Wednesday -- one of the world's biggest-ever inheritance tax settlements -- and donate an art trove including works by Monet and Picasso.

  • As Saudi prince rises, Bin Laden business empire declines

    Saudi Arabia's uber-wealthy Bin Laden family survived the fallout from the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US, but their fortunes nose-dived with the meteoric ascent of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.