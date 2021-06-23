Woman charged for leaving 2 dogs in car boot, killing them

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·1-min read
A French bulldog. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
A French bulldog. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A woman was charged on Wednesday (23 June) with failing to bring out two French bulldogs from her car boot, resulting in their deaths. 

Sabrina Sim Xin Huey, 29, was handed two charges under the Animal and Birds Act relating to the dogs' deaths. 

According to her charge sheet, Sim failed to take the dogs out from her car boot upon reaching her Yio Chu Kang residence's open carpark at 2.30pm on 25 August last year. She had allegedly been transporting the two dogs from Veeragoo Close in Hougang but had left both animals in the car boot for over an hour and a half. 

Sim is said to have caused the dogs unnecessary suffering and pain, resulting in their deaths. 

Appearing in court in person, Sim said she would seek legal advice. Her next court hearing has been fixed on 14 July. 

If convicted of omitting to do an act, causing an animal unnecessary pain or suffering, Sim may be jailed up to two years, and/or fined up to $40,000. 

For a first offence, a convicted person faces a fine not exceeding $40,000 or a jail term of up to two years or to both.

