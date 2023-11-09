Woman deported, banned from Singapore after jail term from hospital argument

Deported and Banned: Han Feizi's viral confrontations in Singapore lead to her exit. (PHOTO: Screengrab/Douyin and Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images) ((PHOTO: Screengrab/Douyin and Getty Images))

SINGAPORE — The Chinese national who gained notoriety in Singapore for sharing TikTok videos of her confrontation with the police while in a hospital, has been deported from Singapore after serving her jail term, and is now banned from re-entering the country.

Banned from working in Singapore

CNA reported the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed the deportation of 29-year-old Han Feizi to China on Wednesday (8 November).

Han was sentenced on 25 October to five weeks and five days in jail, along with a fine of $600. She had pleaded guilty to five charges, including using force and alarming a security guard at her condominium, using abusive language with a hospital worker, engaging in public nuisance, and making a false statement on her work permit application.

The calculation of her release date considered her remand period and the standard one-third remission for good behaviour.

The Ministry of Manpower told CNA that following Han's sentencing, the ministry revoked her work pass and permanently banned her from working in Singapore.

Work permit misuse and series of incidents

Han had initially applied in August to work as a clerk for a company named KDL Elements after her student pass application was rejected.

She entered Singapore in July with initial approval, and her work permit was issued the following month. However, she never actually worked for KDL Elements.

In her own words during court proceedings, she came to Singapore "for fun", as she freelanced as a hostess.

During her short stay, Han was involved in several incidents, including a drunken altercation with a security guard at her condominium, The Sail@Marina Bay, as well as a series of confrontations with hospital staff and the police at Singapore General Hospital, triggered by an incident where a Grab driver reportedly ran over her foot.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.