Woman developed diabetes after consuming product with potent substances: HSA

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·5-min read
X-Gout (left) and dcr Natural Herbs Honey Enzyme, two health products found by HSA to have caused Cushing&#39;s syndrome in two persons. (PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority)
X-Gout (left) and dcr Natural Herbs Honey Enzyme, two health products found by HSA to have caused Cushing's syndrome in two persons. (PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority)

SINGAPORE — A woman who consumed a product containing potent ingredients later developed diabetes and other serious effects, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warned on Thursday (30 December).

After taking "X-Gout" for one year, the woman in her 40s developed Cushing's syndrome, a life-threatening steroid-induced condition, said HSA. In addition to "X-Gout", HSA urged the public not to buy or consume four other products containing potent substances that had caused serious adverse effects in consumers.

The products were sold on local e-commerce and social media platforms, and HSA said it has worked with the administrators to promptly remove the affected listings and issued warnings to the respective sellers.

The five products are: 

INFOGRAPHIC: Health Sciences Authority
INFOGRAPHIC: Health Sciences Authority

Two products caused Cushing's syndrome in two persons

On the "X-Gout", a friend of the woman had purchased the product via Shopee Malaysia on her behalf, and encouraged her to use it for her knee pain. The woman gained 22 kilograms over a few months, experienced shortness of breath and swelling of the lower limb. She was diagnosed with diabetes upon consultation with her doctor.

HSA tested the product and detected four medicinal ingredients: dexamethasone, a steroid; indomethacin and piroxicam, which are both non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; and paracetamol. 

Long-term unsupervised use of steroids such as dexamethasone can cause increased blood glucose levels, which may lead to diabetes; Cushing’s syndrome, characterised by a round face or "moon face" appearance, and upper body obesity with thin limbs; and other serious adverse effects.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s also developed Cushing’s syndrome after taking "dcr Natural Herbs Honey Enzyme" for about six months. When he stopped using the product, he experienced withdrawal symptoms such as loss of appetite, lower energy levels and subsequently, rashes on his body. 

HSA tested samples of the product, and found it to contain paracetamol. It has not ruled out other adulterants or steroids present in other batches of the product, since Cushing’s syndrome is associated with long-term inappropriate consumption of steroids.

(Clockwise from left) KMS2 Dark Chocolate Mocha Botanical Beverage, Speedy Slim Capsules (Black) and Speedy Slim Capsules (Gold). (PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority)
(Clockwise from left) KMS2 Dark Chocolate Mocha Botanical Beverage, Speedy Slim Capsules (Black) and Speedy Slim Capsules (Gold). (PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority)

Side effects experienced in weight-loss products

HSA also received feedback from a member of the public who experienced side effects such as fast heartbeat, thirst, and dry mouth after consuming "KMS2 Dark Chocolate Mocha Botanical Beverage" for a few days. 

The sellers had made claims that the product “speeds up fat burning by inducing heat, helps soothe digestive systems and boost metabolic cycles to reduce appetite and is safe without rebounding weight”. 

HSA tested the product and found them to contain sulphamethoxydiazine, an antibacterial medicine, and amethocaine, an anaesthetic.  

It also seized the products "Speedy Slim Capsules (Black)" and "Speedy Slim Capsules (Gold)" following feedback from the public that there were unapproved slimming products being sold on Instagram. 

These products made exaggerated claims such as “target at breaking down stubborn extra fat”, “cut off starch absorption”, and “losing weight and clearing fat”. 

Both products were tested by HSA and were found to contain very high levels of sibutramine, a prescription-only weight-loss medicine that has been banned since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Other serious adverse effects include insomnia and hallucinations. 

Advice for consumers of the products

HSA has advised consumers of the five above-mentioned products of the following:

  • X-Gout: The product contains a potent steroid, and consumers should see a doctor as soon as possible. Discontinuation of steroids without proper medical supervision can cause serious withdrawal symptoms such as fatigue, confusion and low blood pressure, especially when the product has been taken for more than a few weeks.

  • dcr Natural Herbs Honey Enzyme: Consumers should see a doctor as soon as possible, as there may potentially be potent ingredients in other batches of the product that have not been detected.

  • KMS2 Dark Chocolate Mocha Botanical Beverage, Speedy Slim Capsules (Black), Speedy Slim Capsules (Gold): Consumers should stop taking these weight-loss products immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health. Those who need help managing their weight should consult a doctor, dietitian or a healthcare professional.

HSA has also advised consumers to be wary of products that carry exaggerated claims or deliver unexpectedly quick results, such as fast weight loss or immediate pain relief. These products may contain potent ingredients that can seriously harm one's health.

Consumers should also exercise caution when buying such health products online or from well-meaning friends, as they cannot be certain where and how these products were made and whether they have been adulterated with harmful ingredients. 

HSA said that adulterated products are often manufactured under poor conditions with no quality control, and different batches of the same product may contain variable amounts of ingredients and/or different types of adulterants. Consumers needing help to manage chronic medical conditions should always consult their doctor or pharmacist.

HSA has also told all sellers and suppliers to stop selling these five products immediately, otherwise they are liable for prosecution and may face up to 3 years' jail and/or fined up to $100,000.

Those who have any information on the sale and supply of the illegal products may contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485 during office hours (Monday to Friday) or email hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Electricity tariff for Singapore households to rise by 5.6% in 1Q 2022

    The electricity tariff for the first quarter of 2022 will increase by an average of 5.6 per cent for households in Singapore due to higher fuel costs, SP Group said.

  • Why a large statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has caused a backlash in India

    Locals have criticised the tribute to the Portuguese football star because Goa is a former colony of Portugal

  • The Best Beauty Launches of 2021

    All the new beauty products we fell in love with this year. Here are T&C there's little we love more than a tried and true beauty product, but just because we adore our carefully curated favorites doesn't mean we can't appreciate the latest and greatest when it comes to keeping our skin plump and dewy, or hair enviably shiny, and our faces looking flawless. From dry shampoos that helped us keep our strands fresh and skincare serums that were instant obsessions to all-new brands and a few revamped classics, here are our very favorite beauty products that launched this year.

  • Top 10 Singapore news stories of 2021

    From parliamentary shenanigans to a secondary school tragedy, here are the top 10 Singapore news stories of 2021.

  • Man charged for impersonating TNP journalist, extorting MBS manager

    A man was charged for impersonating a journalist to cheat a Marina Bay Sands lounge manager, as well as extorting another MBS casino shift manager.

  • Sleuthing shellfish farmer wards off oyster thieves

    French shellfish farmer Christophe Guinot has a message for those looking to steal his oysters – and he puts it right inside the shell. "It has had a dissuasive effect. I think that over the past five to six years, there has been no new oyster thefts and no complaints filed.” While not as valuable as pearls, oysters are a high-end commodity when it comes to shellfish. A half-dozen can fetch up to 24 euros, or $27, at fancy restaurants – especially around the holidays, when demand is high. Which is why thieves have been known to hop on a boat and to steal them from the submerged metal cages in which they are raised. Guinot’s note – which he came up with in 2016 after thieves stole three tons of his oysters – is rolled up and put inside an empty shell… which is then glued back together and placed in a cage. The note tells whoever opens it that they have won their weight in oysters, and invites them to call a phone number to claim their prize. That person could then be asked where they bought the oyster, and if it was not from somewhere that Guinot supplies, the sleuthing shellfish farmer could then set the police on the oyster thief’s trail. "Thanks to the mandatory tracking of our shellfish, I will be able to find that rude person, whether he or she is a sea professional or not, who will have sold my oysters to a wholesaler, who will have then sold them to a fishmonger. And with the help of the nautical brigade and the maritime police, we will be able to catch - at least they will, since it is their job - the person who steals from oyster farms." Other shellfish farmers in southern France have mimicked Guinot’s methods to great effect: after 19 heists in 2017, there were none in 2020.

  • ‘Things are improving’ in Singapore amid COVID pandemic: Halimah Yacob

    Singapore continues to face the challenges of living with the COVID-19 pandemic but “things are improving”, said President Halimah Yacob.

  • National Archives: Westminster Abbey urged Royal family to use Candle in the Wind at Diana’s funeral

    The Dean of Westminster Abbey personally appealed to Buckingham Palace to allow Sir Elton John to perform Candle in the Wind at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, despite apparent concerns that it was “too sentimental”, according to newly released government documents.

  • 'This is so cringe': David Foster's photo praising Katharine McPhee's post-baby body sparks backlash

    "There is so much wrong in this caption."

  • Labour calls for UK crackdown on tech firms over anti-vax content

    Party says ministers failing to stand up to social media giants as posters continue to churn out disinformation

  • Bus driver restrained and assaulted by two men, had his wallet stolen

    Two men who were drinking beer on board a bus attacked the driver after he asked them to wear their masks properly.

  • Filipino maid caught with almost $15,000 of employer's valuables before flying home

    A maid from the Philippines who stole nearly $15,000 of her Singaporean employer’s valuables was caught with the loot before she was due to fly home.

  • Jailed: Man tasered by police twice after walking on busy road near Esplanade

    Hassan Mansoor Mohammed Ameen admitted to using violence on police, consuming drugs and being disorderly.

  • Influencer Titus Low charged for posting obscene content via OnlyFans account

    Online media influencer Titus Low Kaide was charged for uploading obscene material on OnlyFans, an online subscription-based content platform.

  • Indian banks must bolster capital and augment credit flow, says report

    Indian banks need to bolster their capital to absorb potential stress and augment credit flow when policy support is phased out, the Reserve Bank of India said in a report on Trends and Progress of Banking on Tuesday. Due to the pandemic, credit growth of commercial banks had been subdued in 2020/21 but non-banking finance companies filled up the space, RBI said. During 2020/21, the total reported number of fraud cases declined while in the first half of 2021/22, private sector banks accounted for more than half the reported fraud cases.

  • Singapore FY2022 Budget to be delivered on 18 February

    Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s FY2022 Budget Statement on Friday, 18 February 2022 in Parliament.

  • Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

    Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton.

  • 'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

    People in the Joia do Atlantico village in Bahia state have to use a boat to cross roads following heavy flooding

  • Former US Senate leader Harry Reid dies at 82

    Former US Senate majority leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat who rose from humble beginnings to lead the upper chamber during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, died Tuesday. He was 82.

  • Covid, online learning: New Yorkers say goodbye to their worst 2021 memories

    New Yorkers burn pieces of paper with their worst memories of 2021 written on them on "Good riddance Day" at Times Square. Covid-19 was a popular theme, with people wishing to say goodbye to virtual learning and quarantines.