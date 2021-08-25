Woman trapped under bus wheel at Ang Mo Kio dies, driver arrested

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
handcuffs
Handcuffs. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 46-year-old woman died after being trapped under the rear wheel of a bus, while a bus driver, 56, was arrested following the road traffic accident along Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 on Wednesday morning (25 August). 

The woman had to be extricated from under the wheel using hydraulic rescue equipment, and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). 

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian at around 6.45am. They added that the driver was arrested for "careless driving causing death". Investigations are ongoing.

In response to queries from Yahoo News Singapore, SBS Transit's senior vice president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said the company is assisting police in investigations. 

She added, "We are deeply sorry that this has happened and are trying to get in touch with the next-of-kin to offer our condolences and assistance. We will do our best to help and support them during this difficult time."

