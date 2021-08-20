Woman being investigated for contempt of court during Benjamin Glynn trial

The Singapore State Courts. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Police are investigating a case of contempt of court allegedly committed by a 51-year-old woman during the Benjamin Glynn trial on Wednesday (18 August).

In response of queries, the police said in a media statement on Thursday that the Attorney-General's Chambers has authorised the probe under Section 3(1)(a) of the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act 2016.

"The woman allegedly interrupted court proceedings during a criminal trial in the State Courts on 18 August 2021. Police investigations are ongoing," police said in the media statement.

Partway through the hearing involving British expatriate Glynn - who was eventually sentenced to six weeks' jail after he was found guilty of charges including failing to wear a mask in public - a loud bang caused by a phone dropping on the floor was heard in court.

A woman who was seated in the audience gallery then interrupted the proceedings. The woman was singled out by District Judge Eddy Tham for not wearing a mask and a security guard approached her to remind her to wear her mask.

As the woman was fixing her mask strap, she shouted at the judge, "This is not about a mask, this is about control ...you need my consent?" She also warned security officers who were in court not to "provoke" her.

She then shouted, "You don't tell me what to do! I am a living breathing woman, don’t tell me what to do!...I do not respect the judge."

DJ Tham asked for the woman to be escorted out and the trial was stood down for a few minutes for several officers to do so. The woman did not return to the hearing afterwards.

Glynn was released from Singapore Prison Service and handed over on Wednesday to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, which will be making arrangements for his deportation to his home country.

The Ministry of Manpower said in a separate statement that it has permanently banned Glynn from working in Singapore.

