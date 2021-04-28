Woman behind racist videos had YouTube channel removed, property firm terminated 'associate'
SINGAPORE — The woman at the centre of a police investigation for making allegedly racist remarks in her YouTube videos has had her channel on the video platform and employment terminated.
Tan Beow Hiong's channel, uploaded by user "Beow Tan", was found to have violated YouTube's harassment and cyberbullying policies.
"We have strict policies that prohibit harassment on YouTube, including content that maliciously insults someone based on their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation," said a YouTube spokesperson on Wednesday (28 April).
The spokesperson said that the video platform was alerted to the content and removed it for violation of these policies.
An associate has also been terminated from KF Property Network, after the associate's conduct was brought to its attention. The property services group did not identify the person. Photos of the woman indicating Tan's links to KF have been circulating online.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, KF wrote, "The company maintains zero tolerance for hate speech and racism that threatens the foundations on which Singapore is built."
Earlier on the same day, the police said they are investigating incidents of alleged racism and harassment involving a woman, who had recorded them and uploaded videos of the incidents on YouTube.
Her YouTube channel was uncovered after the videos went viral on Twitter.
The channel had 29 videos, with several titled "Malays Harassing Chinese". They were uploaded as early as 8 December, 2016, with the latest uploaded on 12 April accusing a Malay man of attempting to molest her.
In the 12 April clip, the man can be seen wearing a mask ignoring the woman who continuously berated him in both English and Mandarin and accused him of molesting her at Boon Lay MRT station.
"You are not my type, I am not your type. Full stop. Malay touching a Chinese, what is this?... Boon Lay station has a lot of CCTVs (closed-circuit television), okay?" the woman can be heard shouting in the five-minute clip.
"Did your religion teach you how to touch Chinese?...F***k you, man," the woman said, before alighting the train to speak to other female passengers about the man.
The video, as well as others, was accompanied with text alleging that the woman graduated from Hwa Chong Junior College and an unspecified university in Canada.
One dated 22 May last year, tagged at Jurong East MRT station and titled "Indian sexually harassing 56-year-old Chinese lady", was a seven-second clip of passengers sitting in an MRT cabin.
