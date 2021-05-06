Woman who sold weight loss pill containing banned substance fined $6,000

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·3-min read
A bottle of Clinic K containing capsules. (PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority)
A bottle of Clinic K containing capsules. (PHOTO: Health Sciences Authority)

SINGAPORE — A woman was fined $6,000 on Thursday (6 May) after selling weight loss pills containing a substance that has been banned due to its increased risk of heart attacks and strokes to consumers.

Maithili Vijayakumar, 37, pleaded guilty to possessing 13 bottles containing a total of 780 capsules, which were found to contain sibutramine, a poison listed in the Schedule to the Poisons Act. 

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) banned sibutramine in 2010. Prior to that, It was a prescription-only-medicine for weight loss.

The Clinic K-branded capsules sold by Maithili were marketed to be of “safe medical grade” and the “No. 1 clinical weight-loss formula in Korea” in online platforms Qoo10, Instagram and Shopee that she had advertised on.

Maithili, a Singaporean, ordered the capsules in January last year for her own consumption and found it was effective. Between February and March last year, she ordered more than 200 bottles to sell in Singapore.

She paid $35 per bottle and marked up the selling price to either $99 or $110 per bottle. She managed to sell off most of her stock over two-and-a-half-months.

HSA seized 13 bottles at Maithili's home at Tampines during an inspection on 22 June last year. Each bottle contained 60 capsules, with the level of sibutramine detected in the product to be double the maximum daily dose allowed.

Maithili had claimed in her advertisements that the capsules contained natural ingredients such as amino acids, green tea extract, and other botanical extracts. The marketing material also included a warning of potential effects such as nausea, dizziness, restlessness and rapid heartbeat due to the product’s “caffeine content”.

HSA prosecutor Debra Ann Tan told the court that this misled consumers into thinking that the effects are normal and expected when they are actually the adverse effects associated with sibutramine.

According to a press release by HSA in June last year, the most serious case involving sibutramine was reported in 2019, when a consumer experienced an extremely fast heart rate and lost consciousness. The woman required resuscitation to save her life and now suffers from severe heart failure and has been implanted with a defibrillator. 

One woman in her 40s bought one bottle of Clinic K for $110 from Qoo10 in mid-May last year. After two days of consuming the capsules, she experienced rapid heartbeat, breathlessness and dizziness.

Even after reducing the dose to half of what was recommended, and stopping consumption of the product after five days, these symptoms persisted for a few weeks. She contacted HSA in May to provide feedback and handed over the pills for laboratory analysis.

Tan said that Maithili had earned a “substantial profit” of between $8,226 and $10,285. She sought a fine of $7,000.

Lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya asked for a lower fine, stating that his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had stopped selling the product immediately after being notified by the HSA.

While the lawyer claimed Maithili had refunded her customers, Tan replied that investigations revealed that no such action was taken.

For possessing for sale the poison, Maithili could have been jailed up to two years, and/or fined up to $10,000. 

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

The Banana Leaf Apolo fined $10,000 for breaches of COVID-19 rules

Jailed: Woman who repeatedly injected son with insulin to give him 'peaceful death'

Boom lift operator who died in Tuas accident not formally trained: coroner

Suspended lawyer shouted at police officer, said he was 'bigger'

Latest stories

  • Philippines' Duterte orders arrest of mask violators

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police to arrest anyone not wearing a mask properly, including below the nose, as the country battles to contain surging coronavirus infections.

  • Trump moves to assert party control despite Facebook ban

    Social media has been his weapon of choice for battling Republican dissidents, but Donald Trump is seeking to tighten his iron grip on the party even after a ruling Wednesday extending his ban on Facebook.

  • Police investigating cause of midnight blaze in Hong Kong residential block

    Police are investigating the cause of a blaze that broke out in a Hong Kong residential block on Wednesday, sending a woman to hospital and forcing more than 30 to flee from their homes. Emergency personnel were sent to the six-storey building on Canton Road in Mong Kok at 12.08am when a first-floor flat burst into flames. No one was inside the flat at the time, according to police. Dense smoke billowed out from the burning flat, spreading to the staircases and forcing 32 tenants to flee the building.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. According to the Fire Services Department, 12 fire engines and two ambulances were deployed to the scene. “Firefighters had to break through the door to enter the flat and fight the blaze with two water jets,” its spokeswoman said. Four family members, including 2-year-old girl, killed in blaze She said the flat was packed with piles of sundry items and firefighters spent more than two hours battling the flames. A search was also carried out inside the flat to ensure no one was trapped. Two female tenants inhaled smoke while fleeing from the building and complained of feeling unwell. One of them, aged 40, was sent conscious to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. The other one was treated at the scene. The spokeswoman said initial investigation found nothing suspicious about the cause of the fire, and the case had been handed over to police. A police spokesman said some accelerant substances were found at the scene and officers were investigating the cause of the blaze. There were two cases of deadly fire in the city over a stretch of four days last month. On April 16, a 47-year-old woman, her two daughters and granddaughter were killed in a fire at their flat in Kwun Tong. The woman’s husband was also critically injured. Fatal fire at Hong Kong housing estate leaves one dead, one injured Police said a lithium battery in an electric massage chair in the flat was suspected to have overheated, causing the piece of furniture to burst into flames. The fire department said a task force had been set up to investigate the cause of the blaze. On April 19, a 70-year-old man suffered serious burns while trying to put out a fire that broke out in his Sham Shui Po flat. He died in hospital the next day.More from South China Morning Post:Fatal fire at Hong Kong housing estate leaves one dead, one injuredFour family members, including 2-year-old girl, killed in Hong Kong housing estate blaze after massage chair catches fireThis article Police investigating cause of midnight blaze in Hong Kong residential block first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • At least 10 local COVID cases of Indian variants in Singapore, half in TTSH cluster

    At least 10 COVID-19 cases of the Indian variants have been detected in Singapore's community, with half linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster, including the 46-year-old Filipino nurse who is fully-vaccinated.

  • Credit Suisse boosts Asia hiring to tap fast growing markets

    Credit Suisse Group AG has boosted its headcount by more than 100 across Asia-Pacific this year as it seeks to increase the share of revenue it draws from the region’s fast-growing markets.

  • US warplanes help Afghan forces fend off Taliban offensive

    American warplanes were backing Afghan forces against a major Taliban offensive in the south of the country even as the US military pressed on with a troop withdrawal, officials said Wednesday, but insurgents still captured a northern district.

  • Malian woman who gave birth to 9 babies 'doing well'

    A Malian woman who gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco is "doing well" and her nine babies are being treated in incubators because of their weight, the Moroccan clinic where she delivered said Wednesday.

  • Thousands march in Pakistan Shiite procession as virus cases soar

    Thousands of Shiite Muslim devotees –- many not wearing masks -- gathered in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore for a religious procession on Tuesday, fanning fears about the spread of the coronavirus after similar crowds were blamed in neighbouring India for its own surge.

  • Founder of Tesla supplier CATL topples Li Ka-shing as Hong Kong’s richest man

    Robin Zeng Yuqun, the founder of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), has overtaken Li Ka-shing as the wealthiest person in Hong Kong, according to Forbes. Zeng’s real-time net worth, which stood at US$34.5 billion as of Wednesday, has surpassed that of Li’s by US$0.2 billion. They were ranked 41st and 42nd respectively, in the magazine’s real-time global rich list. The Forbes real-time billionaires’ rankings track the net worth of each of the world’s richest people and are updated in real time. This is not the magazine’s annual rich list. As of Wednesday, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos topped the list with a net worth of US$193.2 billion, followed by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and family.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Car component suppliers have benefited from a strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in recent years. It is estimated that the EV market could rise to 45 per cent globally by 2040, according to Fitch Ratings. This boom in EVs has helped Zeng’s net worth grow more than 2.5 times since March 2020. He owns a 25 per cent stake in CATL, whose clients include carmakers Tesla, BMW and NIO. Its battery packs are, in fact, used by most new EV brands. Li, 92, on the other hand, has been Hong Kong’s richest man for decades. He founded the conglomerate Cheung Kong Holdings. In 2018, he stood down with son Victor Li Tzar-kuoi succeeding him at the helm of the conglomerate. In recent years, the shares of Li’s property development flagship CK Asset Holdings have fallen from a high of HK$72 a share to HK$49. Last year, he was briefly overtaken by Henderson Land Development’s Lee Shau-kee as Hong Kong’s wealthiest individual. Zeng, 53, was born in China’s Fujian province and acquired Hong Kong residency through a government scheme in 2005. He founded CATL, the world’s largest manufacturer of batteries for EVs in 2011. The company, which had a market capitalisation of 904 billion yuan (US$139.6 billion) as of Wednesday, was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2017. Its share price has surged by more than twofold since last year. The Quality Migrant Admission Scheme, under which Zeng got his residency, was launched by the Hong Kong government in 2006 to attract highly-skilled persons to the city. A total of 7,127 applicants had been accepted under the programme as of January, according to government data.More from South China Morning Post:China’s largest battery maker CATL plans to build a US$5 billion Indonesia plant as Widodo extends overture to Elon MuskChinese EV battery firm CATL to shore up cobalt supply with US$137.5 million stake in China Moly mineThis article Founder of Tesla supplier CATL topples Li Ka-shing as Hong Kong’s richest man first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • 8 Affordable (and Amazing) Ramadan Snacks by Halal Bakers in Singapore

    Check out our list of eight affordable Ramadan snacks perfect for the coming Hari Raya festivities. Hari Raya Puasa is barely a week away, which means it’s time to indulge in your favourite Ramadan snacks and traditional cookies! We’ve rounded up eight popular halal […] The post 8 Affordable (and Amazing) Ramadan Snacks by Halal Bakers in Singapore appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • US efforts to rally allies may not sway China, says Joe Biden’s top Asia official

    The United States should prepare for the possibility that its strategy to rally allies to confront China may not succeed in pressuring Beijing to alter its behaviour, the White House’s top Asia official said on Tuesday. One abiding belief held by China analysts was that the Chinese government would alter course if it faced opposition from a front of other countries, said Kurt Campbell, who serves as the Indo-Pacific coordinator on the Biden administration’s National Security Council. “I believe that there is some hope for that, but at the same time I do believe that Chinese foreign policy is in the midst of a substantial evolution,” Campbell said during a discussion event hosted by the Financial Times.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. “It’s entirely possible that in some circumstances they will simply double down and that they will not backtrack,” he said. “And I think we have to recognise that some elements of our playbook may require revision.” As the Biden administration has formulated its nascent China policy, senior officials have repeatedly highlighted the need to bolster partnerships with allies to confront Beijing, distancing themselves from the go-it-alone approach of the previous administration. In the new administration’s first three months, the push for multilateralism has brought coordinated sanctions with allies against Beijing over its treatment of ethnic minority groups in China’s far west; a rare joint statement from Tokyo and Washington regarding the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait; and a G7 session this week dedicated entirely to the challenges posed by Beijing. Yet Chinese officials have shown little sign of bowing to the mounting pressure, instead issuing their own retaliatory sanctions, dismissing criticism as interference in China’s internal affairs, and using a bilateral meeting in Alaska to chastise US diplomats in front of the cameras over their claims to occupy a “position of strength”. Speaking on Tuesday, Campbell did not suggest that a refusal by Beijing to change course in the face of an international front meant the policy was not worth pursuing. Rather, he said, a coordinated approach would help the US and allies to better defend their interests should China continue to rebuff their grievances. “The reason that we work together with other countries is not simply about the hope that China will change course, but [is also] for the goal of working with other countries in and of itself,” Campbell said. “It leads to greater resiliency: we may need to work more closely together if we face, in some circumstances, an implacable set of circumstances with regard to China.” Campbell’s remarks come as the Biden administration wades through an inter-agency review of its China policy, touching on matters ranging from defence to the suite of tariffs on Chinese imports – a legacy of the Trump administration. What is going on in Xinjiang and who are the Uygur people? Top US officials have publicly expressed the belief that the Chinese government under President Xi Jinping is pursuing an increasingly authoritarian agenda, be that domestically, in the Indo-Pacific region or in multilateral forums such as the United Nations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent CBS interview that Beijing was “acting more repressively at home and more aggressively abroad”, while US President Joe Biden last week described Xi as an autocrat who was “deadly earnest about [China] becoming the most significant, consequential nation in the world”. The prospect of a Chinese government increasingly defiant of international pressure came as Xi chose to surround himself with a smaller number of loyalists, said Campbell, a long-time China expert who previously served as Barack Obama’s top diplomat overseeing East Asian and Pacific affairs. Xi had moved China’s governance away from a model of collective leadership towards a scenario in which he would listen to the counsel of three to seven advisers, according to Campbell, who said: “He is a person who likes to be reaffirmed in his views.” Asked about any plans for Biden to convene a face-to-face meeting with Xi, Campbell suggested that such an event was a way off. “We want to make sure that the set of circumstances domestically in the United States are appropriate before we undertake some of the things that we’re contemplating [regarding China] as we go forward,” he said. The Biden administration’s early approach to handling relations with Beijing – keeping in place many of the Trump administration’s unilateral policies while fortifying partnerships with like-minded nations – represented “the worst of all worlds” for Beijing, said Elizabeth Economy, a senior fellow for China studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Despite the double-pronged approach, it would be “very difficult” to get China to change course on issues surrounding Hong Kong and Xinjiang, said Economy, speaking alongside Campbell at the Financial Times event. But that could change if an increasing number of countries in the Middle East and Africa began to join the international outcry over China’s actions in Xinjiang, according to Economy. “It’s easiest for China to push back against this when it’s just the United States or even just the United States and sort of the advanced democracies” because Beijing can frame such opposition as “an effort by the US to contain China in some way”, she said. Additional reporting by Robert DelaneyThis article US efforts to rally allies may not sway China, says Joe Biden’s top Asia official first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • 4 Types Of Credit Cards With Lifetime Annual Fee Waivers

    Imagine never having to call to waive your credit card annual fee… ever. That’s the dream, isn’t it? Here are four ways to enjoy no annual fees for life. Most credit cards in Singapore come with no annual fee for only the first year or […] The post 4 Types Of Credit Cards With Lifetime Annual Fee Waivers appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Disney to launch ‘Hotstar’ streaming service in Malaysia in June

    Malaysia’s Disney+ will cost RM54.90 every three months. This article, Disney to launch ‘Hotstar’ streaming service in Malaysia in June, originally appeared on Coconuts, Asia's leading alternative media company.

  • Trudeau tells Canadians not to pick and choose vaccines

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday dismissed an advisory panel of doctors' ranking of Covid vaccines according to safety, saying Canadians should take whichever jab is offered to them first.

  • Suspended lawyer shouted at police officer, said he was 'bigger'

    Upset that a police officer who was supposedly shouting at him for being near a police operation, a lawyer shouted back, claiming that he was an officer of the Supreme court and that he was "bigger" than the police officer.

  • EU denies it has suspended efforts to ratify China investment deal

    The fate of the European Union’s investment deal with China fell further into doubt after an EU spokeswoman was forced to deny a report on Tuesday saying it had suspended the treaty’s passage to ratification. The French news agency AFP quoted EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis as saying in an interview: “We have … for the moment suspended some efforts to raise political awareness on the part of the Commission because it is clear that in the current situation, with the EU sanctions against China and the Chinese counter-sanctions, including against members of the European Parliament, the environment is not conducive to the ratification of the agreement.” AFP’s Twitter feed used the headline “#BREAKING EU suspends efforts to ratify China investment deal: commissioner”, sparking debate among EU-China watchers, trade analysts and others on the social media network.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. But an EU spokeswoman said Dombrovskis’s comments had been taken out of context. In a written statement, the EU said: “The agreement needs to be now legally reviewed and translated before it can be presented for adoption and ratification. However, the ratification process of the [deal] cannot be separated from the evolving dynamics of the wider EU-China relationship.” It continued: “In this context, Chinese retaliatory sanctions targeting members of the European Parliament, and an entire parliamentary committee, are unacceptable and regrettable. The prospects for … ratification will depend on how the situation evolves.” The deal needs to be approved by the parliament but also the EU Council, which is made up of all 27 heads of state, before it can becomes law. Chinese sanctions leave investment deal with EU on the rocks With dozens of members of the European Parliament being sanctioned by China in March in response to low-level EU sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, it seems unlikely to get the votes required in 2022. Nonetheless, the depth of the opposition to the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) could be seen in the reaction to the suggestion that the EU was ready to kill it before it reached the parliament. “Considering the frenzied lobbying of multinationals and the German government for the CAI, it’s a huge victory!” tweeted Raphael Glucksmann, a French MEP sanctioned by China in March. Hannah Neumann – a German MEP and a vice-chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights, the entire membership of which was sanctioned – said that regardless of whether Dombrovskis had spoken out of context, the parliament would vote to take the decision out of the commission’s hands in a motion that would see all debate on the CAI frozen until sanctions are lifted. “There will be a resolution in parliament in the May session. Given the debate we had in plenary and earlier, in the human rights committee, I see a majority to put the CAI ‘in the freezer’, meaning not to deal with it, as long as China upholds its sanctions against elected members of parliament as well as the human rights committee,” Neumann told the South China Morning Post. China, meanwhile, has been urging EU leaders to make faster progress on the treaty. EU lawmakers vow to kill China investment deal over Beijing’s sanctions In a readout of a call between President Xi Jinping and German and French counterparts, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Chancellor Angela Merkel had remarked that “she hopes that with joint efforts from both sides, the EU-China investment agreement will take effect at an early date”. These or similar words were absent from the German readout. Antoine Bondaz, a China analyst with the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris, said that China’s sanctioning of MEPs had sealed the deal for the investment deal, which he believed would not pass. “China brilliantly succeeded in doing what it feared the most: to make China an object of an European political debate and above all to unite the different political sensitivities among themselves,” Bondaz said.More from South China Morning Post:China tops agenda as G7 foreign ministers meet in LondonEU aims to cut reliance on China for chips and pharmaceutical materialsChina-EU relations: why Beijing may not want to let Xinjiang sanctions undermine investment dealThis article EU denies it has suspended efforts to ratify China investment deal first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech jab confirmed to protect 95% in largest study yet

    The largest real-world study yet of the Pfizer/BioNTec vaccine on Thursday confirmed that the jab provided more than 95 percent protection against Covid-19, but found that the level dropped significantly when people received just one of the two prescribed doses.

  • Nets Irving fined $35k for refusing reporters interviews

    The National Basketball Association slapped Kyrie Irving with a $35,000 fine on Wednesday, because the Brooklyn Nets player continues to violate media access rules by refusing to attend news conferences and give interviews.

  • Hong Kong national security law: ex-lawmaker in jail awaiting trial barred from attending father’s funeral, told he can watch online

    Prison authorities have barred the detained former leader of Hong Kong’s biggest opposition party from attending his father’s funeral and offered to live-stream the ceremony for him instead, triggering a furious response from the family. The Democratic Party’s Wu Chi-wai, currently in custody awaiting three separate trials, had earlier requested permission to pay tribute to his father – who died last month – in person on Friday. A former lawmaker, the 58-year-old has been charged under the Beijing-imposed national security law as well as two other criminal offences.Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Rejecting media reports the decision was politically motivated, the Correctional Services Department said subsidiary legislation required officials to take into account factors such as security risks, possible escape routes and the charges involved when processing such requests. After the funeral’s details were reported, the spokesman said, online calls were issued for members of the public to show up and lend their support. “After a risk assessment, the Correctional Services Department has decided to reject the application to protect the safety of correctional officers, the person in custody and members of the public,” the spokesman said. However, the department said it was sympathetic to Wu’s situation and had therefore decided to allow him to watch a live stream of the funeral. Wu’s party colleague, Albert Ho Chun-yan, revealed Wu had offered to be handcuffed and wear prisoner clothes so he could be present for the ceremony, and was prepared to stay for just five minutes. “This is really inappropriate and inhumane,” Ho said of the department refusing Wu’s application. In a separate statement, the party said that prison authorities had proposed sending officers to film the proceedings and relay the live footage to Wu, his father’s only son. “Chi-wai and his family members have rejected the arrangement as they find it intolerable [for the authorities] to show such disrespect to his late father,” the statement said. Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei also called on authorities to reconsider their decision and vowed to make every effort to encourage them to change tack. But pro-establishment lawmaker Gary Chan Hak-kan, who chairs the Legislative Council’s security panel, said the department’s ruling was appropriate. He said people who had been planning to answer online calls to attend the funeral could have posed a risk to Wu’s safety, while also increasing the chances of him absconding. “You also have to take into account that Wu is accused of possibly breaching the national security law,” he said. But Richard Tsoi Yiu-cheong, from the Society of Community Organisation, which advocates for prisoners’ rights, said the more stringent bail requirements imposed by the national security law should not be confused with the department’s discretionary powers in this area. The department said it did not keep track of how many of these types of application it had approved. In 2014, the department declined to let former feng shui master Peter Chan Chun-chuen attend his mother’s funeral, saying it was inevitable his presence would draw a huge number of journalists. Chan was jailed for forging a will so he could inherit the multibillion-dollar estate of his late lover Nina Wang Kung Yu-sum, who was once Asia’s richest woman. Tycoon Thomas Kwok freed after three years in prison for bribery But in 2018, prison chiefs granted permission for the then jailed property tycoon Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong to visit his ailing brother Walter Kwok Ping-sheung in hospital before he died. The Sun Hung Kai mogul had been jailed for bribing former chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan. In March 1997, the then commissioner of correctional services Lai Ming-ki allowed Yeung Mok-yeh, a young murderer jailed in Stanley Prison at the time, to attend the funeral of his parents, who were killed in a car crash. Yeung was convicted of murder after a gang fight in April 1990 when he was 17. Former lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung, who had pleaded with authorities to allow Yeung to attend his parents’ funeral, said the prisoner was handcuffed and escorted by up to three correctional services officers to the ceremony “without causing a stir at the time”. Leung said the department’s reasoning for rejecting Wu’s application was unconvincing, arguing the security issues would be manageable. Wu entered politics in the early 1990s and was chairman of the Democratic Party between 2016 and 2020. He was charged last December with inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly on July 1, 2019, when Hong Kong was embroiled in anti-government protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. Wu is also among 47 opposition figures charged with conspiring to subvert state power under the national security law for his role in an unofficial primary election last year. He is further accused of contempt and interference with Legco officers under the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance over a chaotic legislative meeting in May of last year. Additional reporting by Lilian ChengMore from South China Morning Post:National security law: bail denied again for 11 of the 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with subversion; 10 others withdraw bids at last minuteAll 53 Hong Kong opposition figures arrested under national security law released, except former lawmaker who failed to surrender BN(O) passportNational security law: 47 Hong Kong opposition figures charged with conspiring to subvert state power, after arrests over roles in bloc’s primaryThis article Hong Kong national security law: ex-lawmaker in jail awaiting trial barred from attending father’s funeral, told he can watch online first appeared on South China Morning PostFor the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

  • The woes of four non-practicing Muslims in Malaysia during Ramadan

    FYI: Non-practicing Muslims exist in Malaysia This article, The woes of four non-practicing Muslims in Malaysia during Ramadan, originally appeared on Coconuts, Asia's leading alternative media company.