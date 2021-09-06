Woman who didn't wear mask at MBS, other places jailed 16 weeks

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 54, seen leaving the State Courts without her mask on 24 May 2021. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — A 54-year-old woman who was in the news for not wearing a face mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and other places was on Monday (6 September) jailed for 16 weeks.

Phoon Chiu Yoke pleaded guilty at the State Courts via video-link to nine charges under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and Infectious Diseases Act.

Another 13 similar charges were considered in sentencing.

Phoon first made headlines after a viral video of her circulated online, which shows her being questioned by a Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA) for not wearing a mask while visiting the MBS mall on 15 May this year.

Subsequent investigations found that she had allegedly committed similar offences dating back to the middle of last year.

She was first charged in court last year for failing to wear a mask at Newton Food Centre during the Circuit Breaker period.

She later left for the UK and returned to Singapore in June last year.

While subjected to a Stay-Home Notice (SHN), she left her hotel room at MBS on multiple occasions without wearing a face mask.

She even removed her mask after leaving the State Courts in May this year.

On 25 June this year, Phoon didn't wear a mask at Mandarin Orchard Singapore. She was later charged for this and had her bail revoked.

Her 16-week jail term will be backdated to the date of her remand.

For each of her proceeded charges, Phoon could have been jailed for up to six months and also fined up to $10,000.

