Woman without mask at MBS gets 14 new charges

Wan Ting Koh
·Senior Reporter
·1-min read
Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, seen leaving the State Courts without her mask on 24 May 2021. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)
SINGAPORE — An ex-naval officer charged for not wearing a mask in numerous places was handed 14 fresh charges on Tuesday (6 July).

These add on to the seven existing charges Phoon Chiu Yoke faces, for not wearing her mask in various places and breaching her Stay-Home Notice.

The new charges are mostly for failing to wear her mask or exposing others to the risk of getting COVID-19. The prosecution is also seeking to increase her bail due to the possibility of fresh offences. 

Phoon, a 53-year-old Singaporean, made the news after she was filmed in a confrontation with a safe-distancing ambassador (SDA) at Marina Bay Sands on 15 May this year. 

The incident was caught in a viral video, which showed Phoon demanding to see the SDA's badge. Phoon also removed her mask after leaving court on 24 May, when she was photographed and filmed by the media.

She will return to court for pre-trial conference on 23 July. She was placed on a fresh court bail of $12,000 by District Judge Lorraine Ho, who warned her not to commit any fresh offences while on bail, and to abide by COVID-19 regulations in place.   

