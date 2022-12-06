Women-only Mobile Legends Gladiatrix Cup with RM20,000 prize pool kicks off in December

The Mobile Legends Gladiatrix Cup will be a female-only tournament for teams in Singapore and Malaysia, featuring a MYR20,000 prize pool and taking place from 8 to 18 December. (Photo: MOONTON Games)
Mobile Legends developer MOONTON Games announced on Tuesday (6 December) that it has partnered with eGG Network to host the Gladiatrix Cup, a women-only Mobile Legends tournament for squads in Singapore and Malaysia in December.

The Gladiatrix Cup will feature a RM20,000 (over US$4,500) prize pool and will take place from 8 to 18 December.

The tournament will begin with a Group Stage from 8 to 11 December, where 16 teams will battle for spots in the Knockout Stage. The top teams from each group will move on to the upper bracket semifinals while the second-placed teams will face off in the lower bracket.

The Knockout Stage will then run from 16 to 18 December and features a double-elimination format. All matches in this stage will be a best-of-three except for the Grand Finals, which will be a full best-of-five series.

The Gladiatrix Cup will also serve as a qualifier for the Mobile Legends Women's Invitational (MWI). The last two Malaysian teams and Singapore champion in the Gladiatrix Cup will qualify for MWI 2023, which will be held next February.

The tournament is powered by the Esports Integrated (ESI) initiative, which seeks to create a more vibrant esports ecosystem in Malaysia to develop platforms that enable gamers of diverse backgrounds to showcase their talents.

Fans can catch the Gladiatrix Cup Knockout Stage on the MPL Malaysia and MPL Singapore Facebook and Tiktok channels.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

