Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints: Waiting time expected to be 3 hours amid CNY period

The Singapore-Johor Causeway. (FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Continuous heavy traffic is to be expected at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints during the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release that those who wish to depart for Malaysia via the checkpoints from Monday to Friday (16 to 20 January) are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

It added that during the peak of Lunar New Year period in 2019, the average waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours.

Traffic flow returning to pre-COVID levels

Traffic flow through the two land checkpoints has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels during peak hours, with more than a million travellers passing through the checkpoints during the year-end holiday season last year, an average of 361,000 travellers daily.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah and Ayer Rajah Expressways.

They can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts.

Motorists are also reminded to avoid queue-cutting, as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists. They are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with on-site officers.

Tips for travellers to have smoother immigration clearance

Travellers are reminded to ensure their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.

All short-term visitors are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.

Due to the high volume of traffic and daily commuting for employment and studies, Singapore residents are exempted from submitting a health declaration if they are returning to Singapore via the land checkpoints. They will have to do so if they enter Singapore via the sea and air checkpoints.

Travellers are strongly encouraged to submit the SG Arrival Card via the MyICA Mobile application to avoid being misled by commercial entities and websites providing such services for a fee.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit, the LTA approval email, and an Autopass card.

Prohibited items not to be brought into Singapore

Travellers should not bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, weapons, imitation tobacco products (electronics cigarettes, vaporisers) or controlled items such as "bak kwa", eggs and potted plants.

Those bringing in dutiable or controlled items such as tobacco products must proactively declare them to our officers prior to being checked.

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule. Offenders may be issued with a composition sum of up to $500 or prosecuted in court.

