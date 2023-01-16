Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints: Waiting time expected to be 3 hours amid CNY period

Traffic flow has returned to pre-COVID levels with average of 361,000 travellers daily

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·3-min read
The Singapore-Johor Causeway.
The Singapore-Johor Causeway. (FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Continuous heavy traffic is to be expected at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints during the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release that those who wish to depart for Malaysia via the checkpoints from Monday to Friday (16 to 20 January) are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

It added that during the peak of Lunar New Year period in 2019, the average waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours.

Traffic flow returning to pre-COVID levels

Traffic flow through the two land checkpoints has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels during peak hours, with more than a million travellers passing through the checkpoints during the year-end holiday season last year, an average of 361,000 travellers daily.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah and Ayer Rajah Expressways.

They can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts.

Motorists are also reminded to avoid queue-cutting, as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists. They are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with on-site officers.

Tips for travellers to have smoother immigration clearance

Travellers are reminded to ensure their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.

All short-term visitors are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.

Due to the high volume of traffic and daily commuting for employment and studies, Singapore residents are exempted from submitting a health declaration if they are returning to Singapore via the land checkpoints. They will have to do so if they enter Singapore via the sea and air checkpoints.

Travellers are strongly encouraged to submit the SG Arrival Card via the MyICA Mobile application to avoid being misled by commercial entities and websites providing such services for a fee.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit, the LTA approval email, and an Autopass card.

Prohibited items not to be brought into Singapore

Travellers should not bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, weapons, imitation tobacco products (electronics cigarettes, vaporisers) or controlled items such as "bak kwa", eggs and potted plants.

Those bringing in dutiable or controlled items such as tobacco products must proactively declare them to our officers prior to being checked.

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule. Offenders may be issued with a composition sum of up to $500 or prosecuted in court.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.

Yahoo Singapore Telegram
Yahoo Singapore Telegram

Latest stories

  • Funeral held for controversial Australian cardinal Pell

    Several dozen people including bishops, cardinals and archbishops turned out for the funeral of the controversial Cardinal George Pell in the Vatican on Saturday.From humble beginnings, Pell climbed the ranks to become one of Pope Francis's most trusted advisers inside the Vatican.

  • Ukraine says key infrastructure hit, 14 killed in Russian strikes

    Ukraine said Russia had unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles Saturday, killing at least 14 people, as Britain became the first Western country to offer it the heavy tanks it has long been seeking.- UK sending first heavy tanks - Earlier Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks Kyiv has been crying out for.

  • Latvia hit by worst flood in decades

    Latvian authorities on Sunday urged residents of certain central areas to evacuate their homes in response to the worst flooding the Baltic state has seen in decades. "Chunks of ice and torrents of ice-cold water rapidly took over our city," Jekabpils resident Maris Kodols told AFP. "These are the worst floods since 1981," he said, adding that current water levels are just five centimetres (two inches) below that year's all-time record.

  • Ukraine puts Dnipro toll at 21 after wave of Russian strikes

    Ukraine said Sunday that the death toll had risen to 21 after a Russian missile slammed into a tower block in the city of Dnipro during a massive wave of strikes causing power outages and blackouts across the war-torn country.Ukrainian officials said more than 40 people were still missing after the Dnpiro strike Saturday, which came as Ukraine celebrated the Old New Year, a popular holiday, and as Britain became the first Western country to offer Kyiv the heavy tanks it has long sought.At least 21 people were killed and 73 others wounded in Saturday's attack on the Dnipro tower block, Ukraine's regional council head Mykola Lukashuk said.A 15-year-old girl was among the dead, officials said, after dozens of people were pulled from the rubble."Rescue operations continue. The fate of more than 40 people remain unknown," regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Sunday.&nbsp;Rescuers battled through the night in a bid to free a woman trapped under the rubble after hearing her voice, the state emergency service said.The strike destroyed dozens of flats in the Dnipro apartment block leaving hundreds of people homeless, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official at the presidency.The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it lacked the capacity to shoot down.- British tanks -"Only anti-aircraft missile systems, which in the future may be provided to Ukraine by Western partners... are capable of intercepting these air targets," it said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pleaded for more Western military weapons, saying that Russian "terror" could be stopped only on the battlefield."What is needed for this? Those weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners," Zelensky said.On Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks Kyiv has been demanding.The tanks would arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks, Downing Street said, adding that Britain would also train the Ukrainian Armed Forces on how to use them.Russia's embassy in Britain warned that "bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from drawing the hostilities to a close, will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population".Moldova, Ukraine's southwestern neighbour, said it had found Russian missile debris on its territory after Saturday's strikes."Russia's brutal war against Ukraine directly impacts Moldova again," President&nbsp;Maia Sandu tweeted, posting photographs of the wreckage."We strongly condemn today's intensified attacks."- Energy infrastructure hit -Ukraine's energy facilities were still reeling Sunday from what was a 12th wave of large-scale Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in recent months.The attacks targeted power infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions, Energy Minister German&nbsp;Galushchenko said.On Sunday, operator Ukrenergo said energy infrastructure was "being restored" but that the attacks had "increased the energy deficit"."The period of outages may increase," it acknowledged.On Saturday, Ukrenergo said emergency blackouts were introduced in "a number of regions".Zelensky said Ukraine shot down 20 of the more than 30 Russian missiles fired."Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities have been also hit," he said, adding that the regions of Kyiv and Kharkiv, home to the country's eponymous second city, were suffering the most.- Uncertainty over Soledar -The strikes came amid uncertainty about the fate of Soledar, a salt mining outpost that Russia claimed to have captured, against denials from Ukraine.&nbsp;&nbsp;Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town.On Sunday, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said that "Ukrainian forces are highly unlikely to still hold positions within the settlement of Soledar itself".The industrial town with a pre-war population of about 10,000 has been reduced to rubble through intense fighting.Ukraine's military governor in the eastern region of Donetsk insisted Saturday that "Soledar is controlled by Ukrainian authorities"."Battles continue in and outside of the city", he added.On Friday, Russia's defence ministry said that it had "completed the liberation" of Soledar the previous day.Capturing Soledar would be a key gain as Russian forces push towards what has been their main target since October -- the nearby transport crossroads of Bakhmut.bur/jm

  • 'We can handle everything': Ukrainian medics stoic near frontline

    Bloodied helmets and body armour cut from dead soldiers are discarded on a roadside leading to Soledar, but the Ukrainian medics waiting there stay focussed on those they can save.- 'It's hell out there' - A medic pulls off his latex gloves and tosses them into a pile of others mixed with empty emergency medical kits on the roadside.

  • Brasilia riots: What we know

    Thousands of opponents of leftist new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stormed the seats of power in Brazil's capital on January 8, fired up by anti-"communist" rhetoric and allegations of election fraud.Most of them were taken from an encampment outside the army headquarters in the capital, where they had been protesting for two months, clamoring for the military to prevent Lula's inauguration, which went ahead on January 1.

  • China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in a month

    China on Saturday reported almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths in just over a month, the first major toll released by authorities since Beijing loosened virus restrictions in early December.But a National Health Commission (NHC) official said Saturday that China had recorded 59,938 Covid-related deaths between December 8 and January 12.

  • Israelis rally against Netanyahu 'government of shame'

    Tens of thousands of people protested in central Tel Aviv Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy."Bibi (Netanyahu) doesn't want a democracy, we don't need fascists in the Knesset," read one sign at the Tel Aviv protest, referring to the Israeli parliament.

  • Peruvians defy state of emergency, mobilize for major new protest

    Lima and other Peruvian regions were under a renewed state of emergency even as opponents of President Dina Boluarte began mobilizing toward the capital ahead of a major demonstration Monday, the latest in weeks of deadly unrest."We ask that Dina Boluarte resign as president and that Congress be shut down.

  • Brazil tightens net around riot instigators, Bolsonaro in the crosshairs

    Brazil's new leftist government tightened the net around suspected instigators of riots that targeted the seats of power, ordering a probe of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro and arresting his justice minister Saturday.The far-right ex-president's last justice minister, Anderson Torres, who was also in the United States when the riots happened, was arrested early Saturday on his return to Brasilia.

  • Death toll rises to 68 as plane with 72 people on board crashes in Nepal

    Nepal declares a day of national mourning on 16 January

  • Brazil riots may have strengthened Lula's hand: analysts

    By ransacking government buildings in their fervent opposition to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's January 8 rioters may have strengthened his hand, at least temporarily, analysts say."The events (of January 8) had the opposite effect" of what was intended, said Mayra Goulart, professor of political science at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

  • German police finish clearing site of violent anti-coal protests

    Police on Sunday said they had almost finished clearing climate activists from a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, as both sides accused each other of violence.In an operation that began on Wednesday, hundreds of police have removed around 300 activists from the doomed hamlet of Luetzerath in western Germany.The clearout had initially been expected to last weeks, but police said on Sunday only two activists remained in the village, holed up in an underground tunnel."There are no further activists in the Luetzerath area," they said.The site, which has become a symbol of resistance to fossil fuels, had attracted thousands of protesters&nbsp;on Saturday, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.Organisers said that 35,000 protesters demonstrated, while police put the figure at 15,000.Protest organisers reported that dozens had been injured in clashes with police.Indigo Drau, a spokeswoman for the organisers, said the police had gone in with "pure violence" while trying to disperse the demo.Officers had "unrestrainedly" beaten protesters, often on the head, the organisers said.&nbsp;At least 20 activists had been taken to hospital for treatment, said Birte Schramm, a medic with the group. Some of them had been beaten on the head and in the stomach by police, she said.- Stone-throwing and graffiti -The police said around 70 officers had been injured since Wednesday, many of them in Saturday's clashes."We have been targeted by projectiles, with stones, mud, fireworks," police spokesman Andreas Mueller told AFP."This does not enter anymore into the frame of a peaceful demonstration," he said.Several police vehicles were damaged, including by stone-throwing and graffiti, and a large number of tyres on police vehicles were slashed, the police said.Twelve people were arrested or taken into custody.Investigations have been launched in around 150 cases, police said, including for resisting police officers, property damage and breach of the peace.Many of the activists had been hiding in tree houses and on the roofs of buildings in a bid to complicate the evacuation effort.Police said they had cleared 35 "tree structures" as well as around 30 wooden constructions.Luetzerath -- deserted for some time by its former inhabitants -- is being demolished to make way for the extension of the adjacent open-cast coal mine.The mine, already one of the largest in Europe, is operated by energy firm RWE.The expansion is going ahead despite plans to phase out coal by 2030, the government blaming the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.bur-fec/jj

  • Man City fume as VAR 'joke' fuels Man Utd win, Brighton rock Liverpool

    Manchester United fought back for a dramatic 2-1 win against Manchester City that left their arch rivals fuming over a controversial VAR decision to allow Bruno Fernandes' equaliser, while troubled Liverpool crashed to a shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton are in even more dire straits after Southampton's 2-1 win at Goodison Park.

  • UK sending heavy tanks to Ukraine, prompts Russian warning

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday pledged to provide 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, making it the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks Kyiv has been calling for.The issue of heavy tanks has long been a key one for Kyiv and many experts see providing Ukraine with modern tanks as a vital building block in its ability to win against Russia.

  • ECHO sweep Blacklist International 4-0 to be crowned Mobile Legends M4 world champions

    With their victory, ECHO became the third Filipino team to claim the MLBB world championship title in consecutive years

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades

    At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu went down. It was Nepal's deadliest air crash since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

  • Echo's KarlTzy wants to be the first double M4 champion

    From Bren Esports to Echo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno wants to be the first double champion in the M4 World Championship.

  • Ukraine says key infrastructure hit in Russian strikes

    Ukraine reported a fresh wave of attacks and hits on key infrastructure facilities on Saturday, a day after Russia claimed to have captured the ravaged eastern town of Soledar following a long battle.Victory in Soledar would be a rare achievement for Moscow after an embarrassing series of military setbacks -- although Kyiv insisted fighting was still ongoing in the city.On Saturday morning, Ukrainian infrastructure was again under fire as winter deepened, officials said.&nbsp;"Today, the enemy fired at energy facilities again," operator Ukrenergo said, adding it was working on "eliminating the consequences" of the strikes.In Kyiv, AFP journalists heard several explosions, while Ukrainian officials reported strikes on a power facility."There is a hit to an infrastructure facility, without critical destruction or fire," the Kyiv city administration said.A fire broke out in a warehouse after fragments of a rocket fell, it said, adding there were no reported casualties in the capital.In the northeastern Kharkiv region, "the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities," governor Oleg Synegubov said.&nbsp;There could be emergency power cuts in the city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine, and in the surrounding region, Synegubov warned.&nbsp;Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.&nbsp;The head of the central Cherkasy region, Igor Taburets, said that "the enemy is attacking the territory of Ukraine again".&nbsp;&nbsp;Russian attacks killed three people on Friday, the deputy head of presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.&nbsp;- 'Help the living' -There is uncertainty about the fate of Soledar, a salt mining outpost that Russia claimed to have captured, which Kyiv denies.&nbsp;&nbsp;Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town, with Moscow desperate to sell any win back home after repeated humiliations and Ukraine determined to hold -- and win back -- ground.On an icy road near Soledar on Saturday, AFP journalists saw Ukrainian medics tending to the wounded brought from the nearby frontline.&nbsp;Bloodied helmets, bullet-proof vests and pieces of uniform were discarded on the side of the road after being cut from corpses.&nbsp;The health workers are "here to help the living", said a 31-year-old medic who identified himself as Vadim.Two men, one with a bandaged head, and another with an injured leg and carried on a stretcher, were quickly helped into a waiting ambulance.&nbsp;The wounded are usually taken to stabilisation points before being transferred to hospital, Vadim explained.&nbsp;Another medic bent over one of the wounded men's vest, collecting the remaining bullets."Things are consistently difficult," said Vadim, but "the Ukrainians are keeping their positions."- A stepping stone? -The Russian defence ministry on Friday announced it had "completed the liberation" of Soledar the previous day and pledged more "successful offensive operations" in the eastern Donetsk region.In a separate statement, it praised the "courageous and selfless" forces of mercenary group Wagner for storming Soledar.The nod was an unusual recognition of the controversial force following talk of infighting and rivalry between Wagner and the official military.The founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, insists that his force spearheaded the offensive for Soledar.Ukraine has insisted it still controls the frontline city, despite Russia's claims to have taken it.Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television Saturday that "Soledar is controlled by Ukrainian authorities, our military controls it."He added that "battles continue in and outside of the city".The industrial city with a pre-war population of about 10,000 has now been reduced to rubble through intense fighting.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "the difficult battle for Donetsk region continues, the battle for Bakhmut and Soledar... continues, although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction."&nbsp;Capturing Soledar could improve the position of Russian forces as they push toward what has been their main target since October -- the nearby transport crossroads of Bakhmut.But the US-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian information operations have "overexaggerated" the importance of Soledar.bur/ach/rox

  • India, UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Indian minister

    India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are close to a "major agreement" on a renewable energy interconnection between the two countries, India's Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy said on Sunday. Raj Kumar Singh, who is visiting the Gulf Arab oil producer for the International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) assembly in Abu Dhabi, of which India is currently president, told Reuters the agreement was awaiting final approvals.