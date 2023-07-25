Aljunied GRC MP in stable condition; colleagues to step in to manage constituency duties.

Aljunied GRC MP and Workers' Party vice-chairman, Faisal Manap, hospitalised on 24 July due to a cardiac condition. (PHOTO: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

SINGAPORE — Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament and Workers' Party (WP) vice-chairman, Faisal Manap, was admitted to the hospital on Monday night (24 July) due to a cardiac condition.

Providing an update on Tuesday, the party stated that Faisal is currently "conscious, in stable condition and being monitored and cared for in the intensive care unit".

"His family appreciates the public's concern, and they have requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation," added WP.

In the meantime, while Faisal is absent from his duties, the Aljunied GRC MPs, including Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, and Pritam Singh, along with other party members, will "cover his constituency duties".

Faisal was part of the Workers' Party team that won Aljunied GRC from the ruling People's Action Party in the 2011 General Elections.

