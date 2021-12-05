WP: COP report didn’t factor WP leaders’ evidence regarding ‘serious allegations’

Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh (centre) is flanked by Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru (left), and Aljunied GRC MP and WP chair Sylvia Lim (right). (PHOTO: Nicholas Yong/ Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Workers’ Party (WP) on Sunday (5 December) said that the interim report by the parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) was released without having taken the evidence of WP leaders against whom serious allegations have been made.

The statement comes two days after the release of the report in which former Sengkang Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan testified to the COP that WP chief Pritam Singh, WP Chairman Sylvia Lim and WP Vice-Chairman Faisal Manap had advised her to maintain the lie she told Parliament on 3 August about accompanying an alleged rape victim to a police station and her allegations over insensitive remarks by a police officer.

“The Leader of the Opposition, Mr Pritam Singh, had made it clear on 2 December, that he is prepared to give evidence before the Committee of Privileges,” said the WP in a statement.

The party noted that some members of the public have asked why its leaders have not responded thus far to the report.

“We understand that the Committee’s work remains in progress. It is thus prudent for a response to be given at the appropriate forum and juncture.

“We thank all who have conveyed messages of encouragement to the Party, including residents of Aljunied GRC, Hougang SMC and Sengkang GRC, Party members, volunteers, as well as members of the public.”

Three other witnesses also gave evidence to the COP: Loh Pei Ying, Raeesah’s secretarial assistant, Yudhishthra Nathan, a volunteer with WP, and Lim Hang Ling, a WP member and Legislative Assistant.

The COP noted on Friday that Tan Chuan-Jin, COP Chairman and Speaker of Parliament, would present the special report to Parliament on the same day. It adjourned its meeting to Monday.