WP urges Singapore's 'revitalised focus' on improving lives in National Day message

Pritam Singh, alongside MPs Sylvia Lim and Gerald Giam, engages with residents during a flag distribution event at Serangoon Gardens hawker centre and Serangoon North commercial centre in Aljunied GRC on 6 August, in preparation for the upcoming National Day celebrations. (PHOTO: PritamSingh/FB)

SINGAPORE — In his National Day message, Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh urged Singaporeans to make the city-state "the home we all cherish".

In a media statement put out by the political party on Tuesday (8 August), Singh drew parallels between the iconic National Day song "Home" and Singapore's current state, underlining the importance of re-evaluating policies to keep them relevant.

Drawing hope from 'Home'

The Leader of the Opposition highlighted the significance of the song, composed by Dick Lee and performed by Kit Chan, which resonates deeply with the longing to connect with one's homeland, cherish precious memories, and nurture dreams for the future.

He acknowledged the emotional response of Singaporeans whenever the song is played, particularly during times of difficulty when it symbolises hope and the potential for renewal.

"Presently, our nation is experiencing a phase of deep introspection, driven partly by recent controversies. The lyrics of 'Home' provide some comfort that, in times of trouble, our country will find a way to start anew and overcome these challenges." said Singh.

He also stressed the need to re-examine national policies to ensure they remain relevant to today's Singapore.

According to Singh, making Singapore the cherished home for all citizens requires a "revitalised focus on improving the lives and livelihoods of Singaporeans".

Championing change

Throughout his message, Singh outlined various proposals that WP put forth in Parliament and their impact on government policies.

He highlighted the recent success in advocating for an increase in the allowances for full-time national servicemen. This move, which was tabled by WP in February, was later announced in May, with all national servicemen set to receive up to $200 increase in allowance.

Singh also addressed the government's decision to implement independent educational credential assessments for Employment Pass applicants starting from 1 September. The move aims to protect Singaporeans' jobs and ensure a fairer hiring process for all citizens, which is in line with WP's manifesto.

The WP chief also acknowledged the government's commitment to studying more equitable housing options for singles, a proposal previously advocated by the opposition party.

He added that he looked forward to the workplace fairness legislation, intended to be tabled in Parliament in 2024, which will address employment discrimination.

Vision for a fairer and united Singapore

Besides tangible issues, Singh highlighted the significance of intangible matters such as sports and emphasised the need for lifelong and robust medical care for all athletes, regardless of their abilities.

Concluding his message, Singh affirmed WP's commitment to advocating for a fairer, more just, and kinder society.

He wished all Singaporeans, both at home and abroad, a happy Singapore's 58th National Day.

