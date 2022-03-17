WTT Singapore Smash: China assured of women's singles title with all 4 semi-finalists

Reigning Olympics champion Chen Meng in action against Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa in the quarter-finals of the WTT Singapore Smash tournament. (PHOTO: World Table Tennis)

SINGAPORE — The women's singles title at the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash tournament will go to a Chinese paddler, after the powerhouse nation swept all four semi-final berths at the OCBC Arena on Thursday (17 March).

World No.1 Sun Yingsha, No.2 Chen Meng, No.4 Wang Manyu and No.5 Wang Yidi were imperious in their march towards the final four, with two games lost among the quartet in their quarter-final clashes.

With the prize money for finalists of singles competitions at US$60,000 (S$81,300), double that of semi-finalists, fans should see tight battles for the two final spots when the four players clash on Friday evening.

Sun continued her imperious singles run, defeating Japan's world No.6 Hina Hayata 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 in their quarter-final match.

The 21-year-old Chinese has yet to drop a game in the event, and could win an astonishing three titles at the WTT Singapore Smash. She has already won the mixed doubles title with Wang Chuqin, and has already reached the women's doubles final with Wang Manyu.

She will have to face her women's doubles partner in Friday's singles semi-final though, as Wang Manyu swept past Austria's Sofie Polcanova 12-10, 11-8, 11-2 to book her final-four berth.

In the other bracket, reigning Olympic champion Chen defeated veteran Japanese paddler Kasumi Ishikawa 11-8, 9-11, 11-0, 11-7 to set up a semi-final clash with Wang Yidi, who was victorious over France's Yuan Jia Nan in four tight games, 11-9, 12-10, 12-14, 12-10.

"We’ll play best-of-seven in the next round, which I’m more used to, but my next opponent is also tougher – I lost to Wang Yidi last year in Singapore," Chen said after her victory. "I hope I’ll be able to perform better on court, get better control of the game and be able to execute my strategy.”

Chinese paddlers in 3 of 4 men's singles semi-final spots

The men's singles semi-finals line-up is also dominated by Chinese paddlers, who clinched three of the four berths.

World No.1 Fan Zhendong cruised to an 11-4, 11-7, 11-8 win over Germany's Patrick Franziska to set up a final-four clash with Yukiya Uda. The Japanese world No.49 continued his surprise run in defeating Germany's Dang Qiu 11-13, 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in their last-eight match.

"I felt that I was the one attacking more throughout the entire match and although I was trailing 1-2, I knew that if I continue attacking, I would be able to win the match, and that's what I did," Uda said after his win.

In the other semi-final, world No.2 Ma Long will face world No.5 Liang Jingkun. Two-time Olympic gold-medallist Ma showed that, even at age 33, he remains a potent force, as he edged Taiwan's world No.7 Lin Yun-ju 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-7.

Liang had a far easier time against Swedish world No.28 Kristian Karlsson, winning in straight games 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.

