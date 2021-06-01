Xiaomi sponsors RSG's PUBG Mobile team and PUBG M Pro League S4

(Photo: Xiaomi)

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi announced on Monday (31 May) that it would be sponsoring Singapore-based organisation RSG's PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile team as well as Season 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) for Singapore and Malaysia.

Xiaomi's sponsorship of RSG's Malaysian PUBG Mobile team comes after the squad claimed the championship in Season 3 of the PMPL for Singapore and Malaysia in April.

Xiaomi has been declared as the official smartphone partner of the PUBG Mobile esports scene for the Southeast Asian and European markets this year in conjunction with the launch of the company's new Redmi Note 10 series earlier this year.

Xiaomi Singapore and Malaysia will also be the official smartphone partner for this year’s PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC), which the company will be organising alongside Malaysian digital mobile service Yoodo.

PMNC will serve as a qualifier for Season 4 of the PMPL for Singapore and Malaysia, where RSG will be competing.

“Xiaomi’s innovative technology through our smartphones aims to challenge the boundaries of one’s vision, sensation and speed. As the official smartphone partner for PMNC, we are excited to see PUBG MOBILE professional players, Mi Fans and our Singaporean customers experience casual gaming on... the Redmi Note 10 5G,” Nicolas Shi, Country Manager of Xiaomi Singapore and Malaysia, said in a press release.

“The PMPL series has received great success over the past few seasons and we look forward to providing a platform for those who want a shot at playing in PMPL MY/SG Season 4,” added Oliver Ye, director of PUBG Mobile SEA.

The PMNC qualifying round starts from 1 June to 18 July 18 in Malaysia, and 21 June to 24 June in Singapore.

Singaporean and Malaysian teams which qualify, as well as players from the squad and solo categories, will advance to the Zone Finals for a spot at the Grand Finals.

The top four teams from Malaysia from the Grand Finals will head to the PMPL MY/SG Season 4, while those in 5th to 10th place will have to compete to be the Wild Card team in the league.

In Singapore, the top 10 teams from Singapore Qualifier will compete with six Wild card teams from PMNC in a PMPL MY/SG Season 4 Qualifiers Playoff. The top four teams from the playoffs will advance to the PMPL MY/SG Season 4.

