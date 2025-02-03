YAHOO POLL: Do you believe Li Chun deposits bring good fortune for the year?

Li Chun 2025: Is it truly lucky to deposit money on this day?

On Tuesday (4 Feb), Li Chun marks the start of spring and an auspicious time for depositing money. But is it all about good fortune, or is it just a marketing trend? (Photo: Getty Images)

Li Chun 2025, which falls on Tuesday (4 Feb) and symbolises the start of spring, is an important day in Chinese culture, especially for those who are seeking good fortune for the year ahead.

In the days leading up to and on the day of Li Chun, many Chinese families will visit temples to pray for prosperity, good health, and happiness.

Some people will choose to perform feng shui rituals to ensure that they’re aligning themselves with positive energy for the upcoming year.

This could include rearranging furniture or lighting incense to clear out negative vibes.

A fun and interesting tradition tied to Li Chun is the belief that the first person you meet (or the first visitor to your home) can influence your luck for the year.

People often take extra care during this time to ensure that they are surrounded by positive people and energy.

This also extends to the first activity of the day: some believe that doing something auspicious or positive early on will set the tone for the rest of the year.

In Singapore and Malaysia, it’s become a widely practiced tradition to deposit money on this day, as it’s believed to attract wealth and prosperity for the year ahead.

But is it really as auspicious as people say?

