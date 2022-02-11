Yip Pin Xiu receives inaugural President's Award for Inspiring Achievement

Yip Pin Xiu with the inaugural President's Award for Inspiring Achievement. (PHOTO: Chia Han Keong/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — In a career full of firsts, five-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu had the honour of being the first recipient of the President's Award for Inspiring Achievement on Friday (11 February).

The award was created after the 30-year-old's two-gold performance at last year's Tokyo Paralympic Games to recognise Singaporeans who have overcome personal adversity and led inspiring lives.

Following discussions within the Singapore government and with the approval of President Halimah Yacob, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong announced in Parliament last October that Yip would be given the inaugural award.

Receiving the award from President Halimah at the Istana, Yip said, “I’m very honoured to be receiving this inaugural award and thankful for the recognition and support from President Halimah Yacob and Minister Edwin Tong.

"I hope this award shows that it is not just about making big achievements in life, but it is also about being consistent in doing the smaller, easier tasks to get to where you want to be eventually.”

Distinguished career for more than a decade

While the award was set up after Yip's gold-winning swims in the women's 50m and 100m backstroke (S2) events at the Tokyo Games, she has already had a distinguished career for more than a decade.

Despite her muscular dystrophy condition, she became the first Singapore para-athlete to win a Paralympic gold in the 50m backstroke (S3) race at the 2008 Beijing Games.

She had an even better outing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, winning two golds in the 50m and 100m backstroke (S2) and setting world records in both events. She retained both golds at the Tokyo Games, making her only multiple gold-winning Singaporean athlete in either the Olympics or the Paralympics.

Yip's achievements are not just confined within the swimming pool. She served as a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2018 to 2020, when she advocated on issues such as sports and inclusion, and spoke out against campus sexual violence and workplace harassment.

She continues to impact the lives of many through her service and contributions on the Purple Parade’s working committee, Singapore Disability Sports Council Executive Committee, the World Para Swimming High Support Needs Group, the National Youth Council, and the Safe Sport Task Force.

Yip Pin Xiu (left) receives the inaugural President's Award for Inspiring Achievement from President Halimah Yacob (centre) and Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth. (PHOTO: Chia Han Keong/Yahoo News Singapore)

Halimah praises Yip for her 'passion, resilience and determination'

In presenting the award to Yip, Halimah lauded the para-athlete for her "passion, resilience and determination", demonstrating how Singaporeans can overcome the odds and reach the pinnacle of their respective fields.

"With Pin Xiu’s stellar achievements, extensive contributions to society and tenacity to overcome all odds, it is only fitting that she is the first recipient of the President’s Award for Inspiring Achievement," she said in a speech at the award ceremony.

"It is my hope that Pin Xiu’s story and successes will serve as an inspiration to Singaporeans from all walks of life, and pave the way for many to come after her.

"You occupy a special place in the hearts and minds of Singaporeans, and I thank you for being a shining example and a source of inspiration to all of us."

The trophy for the award was designed by visually-challenged local sculptor Victor Tan, and depicts a human figure crossing the finish line in a burst of energy, conveying fortitude and dynamism.

