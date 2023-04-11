Footage showed a male youth allegedly committing an act of animal cruelty outside an HDB flat in Bukit Panjang on Saturday. (PHOTO:IG/ismulazim)

SINGAPORE — Disturbing surveillance footage of alleged animal cruelty has surfaced on social media showing a male youth assaulting a hapless cat outside an HDB flat in Bukit Panjang on Saturday (8 April).

In the video, which has been shared on social media, the youth can be seen pulling down his pants and humping the animal's hindquarters. Despite the cat's attempts to escape, the youth continued to harm the animal.

The video was shared on Instagram on Monday by the cat's owner, Ismul, who is seeking justice for his beloved pet.

Animal welfare groups express concern over incident

Animal welfare groups, including the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the Cat Welfare Society (CWS), have expressed deep concern over the incident.

The SPCA told Yahoo Southeast Asia on Tuesday that it was alerted to the video by a member of the public on Saturday evening and reported this to the relevant authorities.

The SPCA has reached out to the cat's owner to offer support and has appealed to anyone with credible information about the identity of the person in the video to come forward and contact their 24-hour hotline.

"The contents of the video are deeply distressing and raise concerns about the rising number of animal abuse and welfare cases, including incidents involving minors in recent years," said Aarthi Sankar, executive director of SPCA.

The CWS has called on the authorities to investigate the matter urgently, given the availability of video footage.

"Singapore is a shared space between human beings and community animals. They deserve to be treated with dignity and live safely in their communities," said CWS in a statement to Yahoo Southeast Asia on Tuesday.

The CWS also highlighted the importance of responsible pet ownership, reminding pet owners of their duty of care to ensure the safety of their pets. "With pet cats, there is a duty of care imposed on owners... We hope that the family whose cat was affected will act responsibly and keep their cat safely indoors," added CWS.

In light of recent incidents involving younger individuals mistreating and abusing animals, the CWS calls for an active effort to incorporate lessons on caring for community animals and responsible pet ownership in the school curriculum.

The organisation is working on an education program they hope to share with educators and authorities in the next quarter.

