Yuumi, the most-hated champion in League of Legends, will finally get a rework in 2023

The rework is in its early stages

Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·3-min read
Yuumi&#39;s been a menace on the Summoner&#39;s Rift: Cute on the outside, but players going against her usually do not have cat in hell&#x002019;s chance to win. (Photo: Riot Games)
Yuumi's been a menace on the Summoner's Rift: She may look sweet and cute, but her opponents usually do not have cat in hell’s chance to win. (Photo: Riot Games)

The cat’s out of the bag: Yuumi, arguably the most hated champions in League of Legends (LoL), will finally be getting a rework set in 2023.

The Magical buff Cat has earned a reputation as one of the game’s most frustrating champions to deal with due to her untargetability, extremely annoying poke, and her strong shielding and healing that oftentimes makes her feel more like buff than a champion in-game.

This frustration has even fuelled players, pros and casuals alike, to ask developer Riot Games to “Delete Yuumi” two years ago, with players even asking why the Magical Cat is a “braindead champion that even a real cat could play.”

According to Riot's latest blog post, they wanted to "rework Yuumi to be an easy-to-learn enchanter that’s all about protecting and enhancing her allies".

This means the focus would be on how she can aid allies earlier in the game by trading some damage and crowd control for more defence.

Unfortunately, the devs also confirmed that Yuumi will continue to attach to other champions since it’s "essential for her to serve her current players and players learning the game".

Devs are looking to tie Yuumi’s success to winning the lane, "making her skills easier to dodge", and balancing her out by decreasing her power on highly mobile champs.

Just how good was Yuumi in 2022?

Yuumi&#39;s been one of the most frustrating champions to deal with, to the point where players asked her to be deleted from the game. (Photo: Riot Games)
Yuumi's been one of the most frustrating champions to deal with, to the point where players asked her to be deleted from the game. (Photo: Riot Games)

While Yuumi is currently only ranked as a Tier 4 champion on op.gg, with a 46.94% win rate, she has the highest ban rate among Support champions at 33.47%.

Among pros and top-ranked players, Yuumi’s ability to jump back and forth between allies has been abused and used over and over to keep champions alive and very mobile, making her extremely popular at Worlds 2021 and 2022.

Across regions, Yuumi has been in the top 10 support picks in competitive play, especially in the Summer, where Yuumi synced pretty well with the overpowered, reworked Sivir. She was also the fifth most-picked champion at Worlds 2022, boasting a 59.5% win rate.

We’ll have to deal with her antics for quite a bit longer though, since devs mentioned that the rework is in its early stages.

However, the dev team promised to update players with more information on what to expect after the new year.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more League of Legends news and updates, visit https://sg.yahoo.com/topics/league-of-legends/

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!

Latest stories

  • Legal net tightens on Greek MEP graft suspect

    The legal challenges facing Eva Kaili sharpened Thursday as the Greek MEP, already accused of taking bribes from Qatar, faced a second investigation and a demand she lose her parliamentary immunity.

  • India boosts facilities at Delhi airport to ease year-end travel congestion

    A surge in travel that overwhelmed India's busiest airport this week as the holiday season sets in has eased after authorities added staff and security equipment to cope with the surge in travellers. Passengers queued for hours to pass through check-in and security at the main domestic and international terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, leading to some flight delays. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said more x-ray machines and staff were added to Terminal 3.

  • US places Chinese chipmakers on trade blacklist

    The US Commerce Department on Thursday blacklisted 36 Chinese companies including top producers of advanced computer chips, severely restricting their access to American technology.

  • Patriot missiles: crucial but limited help for Ukraine

    The United States is expected to announce it will equip Ukraine with Patriot missile units, boosting its defenses against Russia's assault on its infrastructure.

  • US probing GM's autonomous driving unit after incidents

    US authorities opened a preliminary investigation into General Motors' Cruise autonomous driving program following sudden stop incidents, according to a notice seen Friday by AFP.

  • Loco for Lorca: UK theatre fuels passion for Spanish

    "That Lorca is completely bonkers," says the actress in Spanish, prompting laughter from a group of British teenagers at London's Cervantes Theatre.

  • Nomura sees muted returns for India's Nifty in 2023 amid growth fears

    India's benchmark Nifty 50 stock index is likely to see muted gains in 2023 due to high domestic valuations and risks of spillovers from a potential global recession, Nomura said. The Nifty is up 6% so far this year at around 18,400, outperforming Asian and U.S. peers, as upbeat growth outlook outpaced inflation concerns and global recession fears that weighed on broader markets. "Inflation has peaked, but could remain sticky," Nomura analysts said, highlighting the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve remaining hawkish, prioritising its fight against price rise over growth slowdown and driving major economies into recession.

  • Candlelight vigil held for 2012 Delhi gang-rape, murder victim

    Scores of activists and campaigners held a candlelight vigil on Friday for Jyoti Singh, the young woman who was brutally gang-raped and murdered on a New Delhi bus 10 years ago.

  • Rebel clashes break out in DR Congo's east

    Fighting resumed on Friday in eastern DR Congo between M23 rebels and rival armed groups after 10 days of relative calm, civilian and security sources said.

  • One of Ireland's last Traveller tinsmiths mourns lost way of life

    Warmed by a wood-burning stove and thinking of the past, James Collins often works with tin late into the evening, the passing of time punctuated by the steady tap of his hammer.

  • Iranian protesters in Germany stage hunger strike

    A group of Iranians reached the final day of a hunger strike on Friday while camped out in tents outside the Islamic republic's consulate in Frankfurt in support of the protest movement back home.

  • Putin 'planning for a long war' in Ukraine: NATO chief

    Russia is readying for a protracted war in Ukraine and Kyiv's NATO backers must keep sending weapons until President Vladimir Putin realises he "cannot win on the battlefield", alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg told AFP on Friday.

  • India rupee settlement mechanism draws interest from more nations

    India's rupee trade settlement mechanism, a means of using rupees instead of dollars and other big currencies for international transactions, is attracting interest from more countries. Tajikistan, Cuba, Luxembourg and Sudan have begun talking to India about using the mechanism, according to two sources and an official document reviewed by Reuters. The government is looking to bring countries that are short of dollars into the mechanism, said a government official and an industry source aware of the development.

  • Bomb wounds Russian in C.Africa, France denies claim it was responsible

    A Russian representative in the Central African Republic was badly wounded Friday after opening a parcel bomb, Moscow's embassy said, as a prominent pro-Kremlin figure claimed France was behind the blast, which Paris denied.

  • Thailand princess collapses from heart condition while training dogs

    Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s current condition remains unclear, with some reports suggesting the situation is serious

  • Digested week: give me The White Lotus over Harry and Meghan any day

    I lasted two episodes of the royal couple’s series before bailing out. Turns out I’m just not that interested

  • Black Colombian army major breaks ranks by wearing natural hair

    A Colombian army major, Martha Estrada, has made history by becoming the first Black policewoman to wear her hair unstraightened while on duty, a symbolic advancement in the country's battle against discrimination.

  • One of Ireland's last Traveller tinsmiths mourns lost way of life

    Warmed by a wood-burning stove and thinking of the past, James Collins often works with tin late into the evening, the passing of time punctuated by the steady tap of his hammer. Collins, 73, is one of Ireland's last remaining Traveller tinsmiths, a traditional craft passed from generation to generation which now has all but died out. "My father done it and his father before him done it," Collins told AFP in his Dublin workshop. "There was hundreds of tinsmiths. Nearly every Traveller was a tinsmith. There's only two tinsmiths that's left." Collins grew up in a nomadic culture practised by Ireland's Traveller ethnic minority that is itself little more than a memory. He was born in a tent by the side of the road in the Irish midlands in 1949. In a time of deep deprivation even for Ireland's settled communities, Collins lived with his family on the road until his mid-twenties. He learnt tinsmithing from his father when he was 14, swapping the buckets, mugs and the wire-handled cooking pots or billycans he made for food. The family also offered casual labour on the land, working at the same locations seasonally. "It was a good life but it was a hard life," Collins said. "You'd hate the winter time of the year with the cold, frost and snow. "But you wouldn't pass much heed to it because you were brought up with it." - Roots - Collins set down roots in the 1970s, moving to a Traveller housing scheme in Avila Park in northwest Dublin where he raised a family. Most Travellers living in the Republic of Ireland now live in a permanent location, according to European Union research. Those who do travel tend to do so only in the summer. When he arrived, Collins said the few houses on the estate were surrounded by fields on every side. Now the scheme, a cramped cul-de-sac of four adjoining streets, is hemmed in by walls and fences topped with spikes and barbed wire. The move gave Collins' children the chance to learn to read and write and have the formal education he never had. In the 1970s the tin items Collins made were replaced with plastic and what little could be earned from the craft disappeared. "I have five sons and none of them are interested in the tinsmithing because there's (no money) to be made out of it," he said. Alone in his workshop with his father's antique tools, the tinsmith says the craft now is little more than a hobby and he thinks of the past often as a happier time. "There's not a day that passes, it always goes through (my) mind. Because you knew so many settled people and settled people knew you," Collins said. "We used to camp outside their gates and there was no problem or no hassle." - Prejudice - But discrimination against Travellers and friction with the settled communities is centuries old in Ireland, according to Collins' nephew Martin Collins, who is director of&nbsp;Pavee Point&nbsp;Traveller and Roma Centre. "It's very well documented that Travellers continue to be... one of the most persecuted groups in Irish society," he explained. According to census data, there were 30,987 Travellers in Ireland in 2016 representing&nbsp;0.7 percent of the general population. But despite recognition as a distinct ethnic minority since 2017, Travellers still face obstacles in virtually every area of life. "(Travellers) experience discrimination and racism... in the education system in accessing employment and accessing accommodation, healthcare, and support," said Martin Collins. EU research in 2019 showed Irish Travellers experience some of the worst deprivation and discrimination of any minority group in the bloc. Martin Collins said that while state rhetoric was for pluralism, there remained a "subtext when it comes to Travellers defining my people as backward, as uncivilised". - Mental health - The challenge facing the community has been underlined in recent years by a growing mental health crisis. A 2021 Irish parliament report showed suicide accounted for 11 percent of Traveller deaths -- seven times higher for Traveller men and six times higher for Traveller women than the general population. Geraldine McDonnell, a mental health worker with Pavee Point, said the deaths touch every part of the tight-knit Traveller community. "We see, unfortunately, a lot of families would have multiple suicides within that family." Pavee Point has launched an online service to give Traveller-tailored mental health advice, especially to children. But Martin Collins says discrimination is the root cause of the crisis. "If you're hearing from cradle to grave that you're of no value... you're inferior to settled people, it's not surprising many Travellers will internalise that belief," he said. "We need to create conditions where Travellers can be proud and confident of their Traveller identity." csp/phz/jj/dhc

  • Man who threw acid on Delhi girl left phone with friend for location alibi

    17-year-old school girl attacked by bike borne assailants suffers burns to her face and neck

  • Ardern auctions transcript of parliament insult for charity

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is raising money for a prostate cancer charity by auctioning off a transcript of a parliamentary exchange in which she called a political opponent an "arrogant prick".