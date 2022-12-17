Yuumi, the most-hated champion in League of Legends, will finally get a rework in 2023
The rework is in its early stages
The cat’s out of the bag: Yuumi, arguably the most hated champions in League of Legends (LoL), will finally be getting a rework set in 2023.
The Magical
buff Cat has earned a reputation as one of the game’s most frustrating champions to deal with due to her untargetability, extremely annoying poke, and her strong shielding and healing that oftentimes makes her feel more like buff than a champion in-game.
This frustration has even fuelled players, pros and casuals alike, to ask developer Riot Games to “Delete Yuumi” two years ago, with players even asking why the Magical Cat is a “braindead champion that even a real cat could play.”
According to Riot's latest blog post, they wanted to "rework Yuumi to be an easy-to-learn enchanter that’s all about protecting and enhancing her allies".
This means the focus would be on how she can aid allies earlier in the game by trading some damage and crowd control for more defence.
Unfortunately, the devs also confirmed that Yuumi will continue to attach to other champions since it’s "essential for her to serve her current players and players learning the game".
Devs are looking to tie Yuumi’s success to winning the lane, "making her skills easier to dodge", and balancing her out by decreasing her power on highly mobile champs.
Just how good was Yuumi in 2022?
While Yuumi is currently only ranked as a Tier 4 champion on op.gg, with a 46.94% win rate, she has the highest ban rate among Support champions at 33.47%.
Among pros and top-ranked players, Yuumi’s ability to jump back and forth between allies has been abused and used over and over to keep champions alive and very mobile, making her extremely popular at Worlds 2021 and 2022.
Across regions, Yuumi has been in the top 10 support picks in competitive play, especially in the Summer, where Yuumi synced pretty well with the overpowered, reworked Sivir. She was also the fifth most-picked champion at Worlds 2022, boasting a 59.5% win rate.
We’ll have to deal with her antics for quite a bit longer though, since devs mentioned that the rework is in its early stages.
However, the dev team promised to update players with more information on what to expect after the new year.
Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.
