Photo of accident on Yuan Ching Road at about 3.50pm on Tuesday, 30 January (Photo: SG Road Vigilante/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — A 12-year-old girl died on Tuesday (30 Jan) after being hit by a van in Taman Jurong along Yuan Ching Road. The van driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

According to various media outlets, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it was alerted to the fatal accident at about 3.50pm. The school girl was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the SCDF. One other person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The accident site is in close proximity to two schools, Jurong Secondary School and Yuvabharathi International School.

According to The Straits Times, the victim studied in an international school.

Another incident last week

This incident comes just a week after a four-year-old girl was hit by a car in River Valley on her way home from school. Multiple news outlets reported that she was brought unconscious to the hospital, and later died from her injuries.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of causing death due to careless driving, said the police.

Following the accident last Tuesday (23 Jan), residents urged for the installation of speed bumps and other safety measures at the accident site. It is located at Institution Hill, a 150m stretch of road with a bend and a steep hill.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.