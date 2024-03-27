Google Street view of Fernvale Lane in Sengkang (Photo: Google)

SINGAPORE — A 15-year-old male teenager who allegedly hit a female victim with a metal rod will be charged on Wednesday (27 March) for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

According to the Singapore Police Force, the teen had allegedly struck his victim’s back with the metal rod and hurled vulgarities at her as she was walking along Fernvale Lane in Sengkang.

As a result, the victim suffered minor injuries, the police in a news release on Wednesday.

According to the release, the police received a report regarding the assault case at about 12pm on 22 March.

Through the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the teenager. He was subsequently arrested on 25 March.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the attack was unprovoked.

If convicted, the teenager may face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to act against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the police.

