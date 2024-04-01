Woe Weng Chai, a 57-year-old hawker in Singapore, found himself in the hospital after a metal rod fell from the roof of Block 434 Bukit Panjang Ring Road, resulting in a fractured skull and shoulder. (PHOTO: Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — A 57-year-old man was walking in Bukit Panjang on 30 March when a metal rod fell on him, causing him to bleed and fracture his skull and right shoulder.

The metal rod had fallen from the roof of Block 434 Bukit Panjang Ring Road where workers were moving construction materials and hit hawker Woe Weng Chai.

According to The Straits Times, Woe said that he first heard the sound of the metal when it touched the ground and felt faint soon after.

“I was terrified I would lose my life,” Woe told the English daily. His wife proceeded to call the ambulance and police whilst Woe leaned against a pillar in the void deck.

Woe’s nephew, Leow Yi Bin told The Straits Times that Woe had fractured his skull and a deep gash that required stitches on his forehead. His right shoulder was also broken in two places and two metal plates had to be inserted via surgery.

According to him, a spokesperson for the contractor had told the family that the company would cover the hospital bills under its insurance policy.

Block was preparing for Home Improvement Programme

The police confirmed that they were alerted at about 3.10pm on 30 March about an incident and a 21-year-old man had been arrested for a rash act causing hurt, according to The Straits Times. Investigations are still ongoing.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a 57-year-old man had been taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was conscious.

The workers were on the roof of the HDB block in the Bukit Panjang estate to prepare to install safety barriers for the upcoming Home Improvement Programme upgrading works, the HDB told The Straits Times. This was when the metal brace or rod rolled off the edge of the block and fell into a hole in the roof gutter.

“We apologise for the unfortunate incident, and together with the building contractor, we have visited the injured man’s family in the hospital and spoken to them to offer our assistance,” said the HDB.

Both the HDB and the contractor are assisting authorities with investigations, The Straits Times reported.

