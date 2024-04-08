Advertisement

Accident involving motorcycle and car on Bartley Road East viaduct sees 50-year-old motorcyclist taken to hospital

Police said the man was conscious while being conveyed to Changi General Hospital; car driver assisting with investigations

Ronald Goh
·News and Lifestyle Producer
Traffic accident between motorcycle and car, helmet on the street (Photo: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 50-year-old man was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car on the viaduct of Bartley Road East on Monday morning (8 April).

Police told Yahoo Southeast Asia that the car driver, a 35-year-old woman, is assisting with investigations.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident on the viaduct of Bartley Road East towards Bartley Road, at 8.50am and about 9.30am respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More than half of traffic accidents last year involved motorcyclists and pillion riders

According to the Traffic Police (TP) in its annual road traffic situation report in February, motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities have spiked by 44.7 per cent, claiming a total of 68 lives in 2023.

Although motorcycles make up only 14.4 per cent of the total vehicle population in Singapore, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 53.5 per cent of traffic accidents in 2023. They also accounted for half of all road fatalities last year.

