Acheron, a new 5-star Lightning Nihility character, is coming to Honkai: Star Rail in version 2.1

Honkai: Star Rail has revealed the 5-star Lightning Nihility character Acheron to be one of the new characters coming in version 2.1 in mid-March. (Photo: HoYoverse)

The stellar hype train for the highly-anticipated release of Penacony is gaining even more steam, as Honkai: Star Rail has revealed Acheron as one of the new 5-star characters coming in version 2.1 in mid-March!

Acheron wields the Lightning element and follows the Path of Nihility, making her the second character in the game with that element-Path combo after Kafka. Since Kafka's role is that of an enabler for damage-over-time teams, we expect Acheron to have a different niche, likely that of a debuff-reliant damage-dealer similar to Dr. Ratio.

"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Acheron



"Lone voyagers in the cosmos are driven by two desires: to tread in the trails of the past, and to forge their own way. But under Their scrutiny... most end up adhering to the former."

A drifter claiming to be a Galaxy Ranger.… pic.twitter.com/GcEGkJa7mN — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) January 23, 2024

Acheron was first revealed last December in the 'A Story That Never Grows Dull' trailer, which showed her checking in to Penacony's Reverie Hotel and introducing herself as a member of the Galaxy Rangers. The Galaxy Rangers are a group that travels around the cosmos to uphold justice and protect innocents.

However, Acheron's reveal suggests there may be more to her identity that she is letting on, as she is described as a "drifter claiming to be a Galaxy Ranger" whose true name is unknown as she travels the cosmos alone while carrying a long sword with her.

The mystery surrounding Acheron is further compounded by the name she uses, which is also the name of a river in Greece that is believed to be one of the rivers of the underworld in Greek mythology, also known as the 'river of pain'. Fittingly, Acheron's splash art shows her surrounded by arrow-pierced skeletal remains and blood-red flowers.

A familiar HoYoverse face

Fans of other HoYoverse games should see a very familiar face in Acheron, as she seems to be Honkai: Star Rail's version of Honkai Impact 3rd's Raiden Mei and Genshin Impact's Raiden Ei, also known as the Raiden Shogun.

Acheron, Raiden Mei, and Raiden Ei all share striking similarities, such as their iconic purple hair and eyes and their weapon of choice being a katana or Japanese long sword. Curiously, Acheron is noted to always strike with her scabbard and never drawing her actual sword in battle.

Both Raiden Mei and Raiden Ei also have electricity powers, with Raiden Mei being the Herscherr of Thunder in Honkai Impact 3rd and Raiden Ei being the Electro Archon in Genshin Impact.

The connection between Acheron, Raiden Mei, and Raiden Ei can also be seen in their voice actresses.

In the Honkai: Star Rail's Japanese dub, Acheron is voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro, who is also the voice actress for both Raiden Mei and Raiden Ei in their respective games.

With that said, Acheron is not voiced by Anne Yatco, the voice actress of Raiden Ei, in the English dub and is instead voiced by Allegra Clark, who notably voiced another lightning-wielding Genshin Impact character in Beidou.

In Honkai: Star Rail's Chinese and Korean dubs, Acheron will be voiced by Juhuahua and Park Ji-yoon, respectively.

With Penacony set to be released in Honkai: Star Rail version 2.0 on 6 February, we can expect Acheron and version 2.1 to arrive on 17 March. But while Acheron's release is still some time away, players can also look forward to the arrival of three new characters in Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha in version 2.0.

Honkai: Star Rail also recently revealed the Ever-Flame Mansion as a new group of villains menacing Penacony and likely acting as the primary antagonists of the upcoming arc. While we don't know if they'll end up being playable, we are just as hype to see Duke Inferno and his 'children' Constance, Caterina, Dubra, and Akash take the spotlight!

Honkai: Star Rail is currently in version 1.6, which features three new characters in the 5-star Ice Harmony character Ruan Mei, the 5-star Imaginary Hunt character Dr. Ratio, and the 4-star Quantum Destruction character Xueyi. Dr. Ratio was also given to players for free at the start of the second half of this version.

