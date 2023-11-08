AFC Champions League: Lion City Sailors in shock 2-0 win over 9-time K-League winners

Lion City Sailors players celebrate scoring their second goal against South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in their AFC Champions League tie at Jalan Besar Stadium. (PHOTO: Lion City Sailors) (Ashok Kumar)

SINGAPORE — The Lion City Sailors scored their biggest victory in their three-year history, claiming a giant-killing 2-0 win over nine-time K-League champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in their AFC Champions League (ACL) clash at Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday (8 November).

Two goals by their former Ajax Amsterdam forward Richairo Zivkovic set the Singapore Premier League runners-up on their path to a memorable win over the two-time ACL winners, who also missed a penalty in stoppage time.

The result also threw a lifeline for the Sailors to advance out of Group F into the round of 16, as they drew level on six points with Jeonbuk after four matches, behind leaders Bangkok United, who have nine points from three games ahead of their match against Hong Kong's Kitchee FC.

The Sailors trotted out to a crowd of 3,562 at Jalan Besar - the biggest crowd for an ACL match in Singapore. Six of their starting XI are Singapore internationals: Hariss Harun, Zharfan Rohaizad, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, M. Anumanthan, Christopher van Huizen and Shawal Anuar.

Coach Aleksandar Rankovic had said in the pre-match media conference that his side would have to defend far better than their 0-3 defeat by Jeonbuk in South Korea last month, and the Sailors responded well by defending stoically against the initial wave of attacks by Jeonbuk.

Lion City Sailors forward Richairo Zivkovic (centre) scores their opening goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in their AFC Champions League clash at Jalan Besar Stadium. (PHOTO: Lion City Sailors)

Against the run of play, the home side struck in the 23rd minute, as Shawal cushioned a cross by Maxime Lestienne down for Zivkovic to blast home.

Jeonbuk, which fielded five players who had helped South Korea win gold at last month's Hangzhou Asian Games, tried to mount a comeback, but Shawal and Zivkovic combined again in the 54th minute to double the Sailors' lead, exchanging passes before the Curacaoan forward slammed home to a huge roar of delight from the crowd.

The roars turned into subdued silence in the 90th minute, when referee Mooud Bonyardifard awarded a penalty to Jeonbuk after video assistant referee (VAR) spotted a foul by Sailors defender Manuel Herrera Lopez.

Story continues

However, their Brazilian forward Gustavo Henrique Sousa fired his penalty high and wide, and the Sailors could celebrate their momentous victory.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.