Asian Games 2023: Silver for kayaker Stephenie Chen in women's K1 500m

Singapore's kayaker Stephenie Chen in action during the women's K1 500m event. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore via REUTERS/Stanley Cheah)

SINGAPORE — Veteran Stephenie Chen clinched Singapore's second-ever canoeing/kayaking Asian Games medal on Tuesday morning (3 October), as she came in second in the women's K1 500m final.

The 31-year-old clocked 2min 0.074sec to finish just behind China's gold medallist Li Dongyin (1:58.931) at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre. Iran's Hediye Kazemi was third in 2:00.635.

Chen, a five-time SEA Games gold medallist who is competing in her fourth Asiad, led for the first 250m after a superb start, but Li stepped up a gear in the second half of the race as Chen slowed, and powered to victory ahead of the Singaporean.

Chen had finished fourth in Monday's women's K2 500m final with Soh Sze Ying. She had also finished fourth in the women's K1 200m at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

With her silver-medal showing, Chen becomes the second Singaporean to earn a medal in canoeing/kayaking, after Mervyn Toh clinched a bronze in the men's K1 200m event in 2018.

Team Singapore has now won three golds, six silvers and four bronzes at the Hangzhou Games.

