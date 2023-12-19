Beat the Orchard Road crowd, road closures on Christmas Eve with new Crowd@OrchardRoad digital map

Heavy traffic at Orchard Road in Singapore during Christmas season (Photo: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A digital map, Crowd@OrchardRoad, will be available on Christmas Eve (24 December) to show real-time crowd levels and area closures in the Singapore city area.

The portal will also propose less-crowded places in town, and can be accessed via mobile devices from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 2am on Christmas Day, said the Singapore Police Force in a media advisory on Tuesday.

Road closures and potential closure of Orchard MRT station entrances and exits

The following three roads will be closed from 6pm on Sunday to 2am next Monday, to accommodate the Christmas celebration street party along the Orchard district:

Orchard Road (between Scotts Road and Bideford Road);

the slip road leading from Scotts Road into Orchard Road;

the carriageway of Mount Elizabeth in the direction or Orchard Road (between Nutmeg Road and Orchard Road).

Auxiliary police officers will be stationed at all affected road junctions to regulate traffic and assist motorists. Traffic advisory signs and electronic variable message signs will also be put up near affected roads.

As Orchard MRT station is expected to be crowded, certain entrances and exits may be closed to regulate crowd flow. The public are advised to use Somerset MRT station to minimise wait time, or to use other modes of public transport.

Enhanced patrols and bag checks

Enhanced patrols will be conducted by police officers on Christmas Eve to ensure the safety and security of the public. Police, auxiliary police and security officers will also be deployed to manage crowds in the vicinity of Orchard Road.

Crowd control barricades and direction signs will be put up, and security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal items. Motorists are encouraged to tune in to the radio for the latest traffic updates.

The public are reminded to be considerate and to avoid engaging in the use of party novelty items, including aerosol foam sprays, that may annoy or compromise the safety of others. Action will be taken by the police against anyone who causes public nuisance or breaks the law.

Anyone with information on suspicious persons or activities can contact the Police (999) or Internal Security Department (1800-2626473), drop an SMS to 71999, submit information online via the I-Witness e-service, or use the SGSecure App to provide information to the authorities.

