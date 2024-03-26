Bibigo mandu prawn dumplings from Vietnam recalled due to containing undeclared egg allergen

Batches of Bibigo Mandu Prawn Dumplings (350g) (left) and Mini Mandu Prawn Dumplings (360g) were ordered for a recall due to undeclared egg allergen. (Photos: Singapore Food Agency)

SINGAPORE — Food importer, CJ SE Asia Pte Ltd, was directed to recall batches of Bibigo’s Mandu Prawn Dumplings (350g) and Mini Mandu Prawn Dumplings (360g) for containing egg, which was undeclared on its packaging, according to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release on Monday (25 March).

Food manufacturer, CJ Cau Tre, has voluntarily recalled the affected batches of the prawn dumplings.

As egg is an allergen, traces of it may cause an allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it.

Under Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity, must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

The affected Mandu Prawn Dumpling 350g batches have best-before dates of 20 May, 15 September, 3 November and 16 November in 2024, and 20 February 2025.

The affected Mini Mandu Prawn Dumping 360g batches have best-before dates of 22 May, 19 September, 4 November and 16 November 2024, and 21 February 2025.

What to do if you have bought or eaten the dumplings

Consumers who have purchased the affected batches, and are allergic to egg, should not consume them.

If they have eaten the prawn dumplings, they should seek medical advice if they have health concerns, according to SFA.

Consumers can also contact their point of purchase for further information.

