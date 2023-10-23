Broadway musical Hamilton will make its Singapore debut in April 2024. (Photos: Daniel Boud and Hamilton International Tour)

SINGAPORE — Critically-acclaimed Broadway musical "Hamilton" will be coming to Singapore next year, when it will staged at the Sands Theatre from 19 April.

Base Entertainment Asia announced in a media release on Monday (23 October) that Singapore will be the third city on the musical's first-ever international tour, and follows a sold-out run in Manila from 17 September to 26 November as well as an upcoming season in Abu Dhabi from 17 January to 4 February.

Tickets for the Singapore run of the multiple-award-winning musical will go on sale on 14 November through Marina Bay Sands ticketing platform and Sistic. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist for pre-sale access to tickets, which has opened since 10am on Monday.

"Bringing 'Hamilton' to Singapore is not just about showcasing a Broadway sensation; it is about igniting the passion for history, music, and storytelling in our diverse and vibrant city, which is going to establish an indelible mark on Singapore's cultural landscape," said Base Entertainment Asia's chief executive officer, Chantal Prudhomme.

About the musical

"Hamilton" premiered on Broadway in 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim, and has been staged in London’s West End, Australia, Germany and New Zealand.

Featuring a score that blends the genres of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, the musical is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, Alexander Hamilton, which follows the story of America's founding father and his involvement in the American Revolution.

It was created by American composer-playwright-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler.

The musical has received 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

The filmed version of the musical is also available for streaming on Disney+. A simulator game of the musical is also available on Roblox.

“Hamilton's themes of hope, equality and the power of storytelling are universal. I'm thrilled to bring 'Hamilton' to Singapore and continue the show's global journey," said Michael Cassel, producer and chief executive officer of the "Hamilton" international tour.

