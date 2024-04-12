Burger & Lobster fined S$3,000 for food safety lapses after gastroenteritis outbreak at its Jewel Changi Airport outlet in 2022

Dirty oven toaster at Burger & Lobster Singapore (left) and photo of restaurant (Photos: SFA and Facebook/Burger & Lobster Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Burger & Lobster Singapore was fined S$3,000 for three food safety lapses, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release on Thursday (11 April). They include poor housekeeping, cracked kitchen floor tiles, using a dirty oven toaster, and failure to employ a food hygiene officer.

In May 2022, SFA received reports of a gastroenteritis outbreak that affected 132 people after they consumed food at the restaurant's Jewel Changi Airport outlet between 7 and 15 May 2022. Five of them were hospitalised.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA conducted a joint investigation at the premises, and found the multiple food safety lapses. SFA suspended Burger & Lobster's food business operations from 16 May to 5 July 2022 in the interest of public health, and directed the restaurant to take necessary measures to improve food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.

"All food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management," said SFA.

Offenders could face a fine not exceeding S$2,000. Offenders with continuing offence could face a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof, during which the offence continues after conviction.

Seized consignments of illegal imported vegetables from GH Enterprise (Photo: SFA)

Illegal import of fresh vegetables for sale

Meanwhile, wholesale company GH Enterprise was fined S$7,000 for illegally importing fresh vegetables for sale. Its director, Chua Chuan Leong, was also fined S$5,000 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

In April 2023, SFA officers detected and seized about 1.5 tonnes of undeclared and under-declared fresh vegetables. They included spring onion and spinach, in the consignments imported from Malaysia by the importer.

SFA said that in Singapore, fruits and vegetables can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

"Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk (e.g. if unregulated or high level of pesticides are used). The long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues through the consumption of vegetables that have been subjected to pesticide abuse could lead to adverse health effects," said the authority.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can face a maximum fine of S$10,000 and/or a jail term of up to three years.

Processing and packing activities conducted illegally at Yan Zai Seasoning (Photo: SFA)

Unlicensed food processing and packing

In a third incident, Yan Zai Seasoning was fined S$2,500 for operating an unlicensed non-retail food business.

On 9 November 2022, SFA officers found the company engaging in illegal food processing and packing on its premises at 19 Jurong Port Road. The premises was not licensed to conduct food processing, and over 145 kilograms of dried food products were seized.

"Illegal processing and packing of food products at unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk. In Singapore, all food processing establishments must be licensed and are required to meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards. These licensed establishments are also routinely inspected," said SFA.

First-time offenders could face a fine not exceeding S$5,000. In the case of a second or subsequent offence, offenders could face a fine not exceeding S$10,000 and/or a jail term up to three months.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback to SFA. Those who come across illegal activities are encouraged to provide feedback via SFA's feedback form, or call SFA's contact centre (6805-2871) with details for the authority to investigate.

