Bus crashes into road divider, then railing and tree in Bedok; 33-year-old man arrested for suspected drunk driving

Bus driver arrested for suspected drunk driving after incident along 410 Bedok North Avenue 2 on Tuesday (26 March). (PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE —A bus driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving following an incident in Bedok on Tuesday (26 March).

According to English daily The Straits Times, the driver exited the vehicle, causing it to roll unattended and crash into a road divider and a tree.

The police told Yahoo Southeast Asia on Wednesday (27 March) that it was alerted to the incident at about 9.30 am on Tuesday along 410 Bedok North Avenue 2. The bus driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, was arrested for suspected drunk driving.

Eyewitness account of bus collision

An eyewitness, who wished to be identified as Han, was driving behind the bus. He told The Straits Times that the driver alighted from the bus after stopping along Bedok North Street 1, next to Heartbeat@Bedok.

Han recounted witnessing the bus slowly move forward, crash into the central divider, and then continue across the road until it collided with a railing and a tree, causing the tree to topple.

He said that when the bus stopped, its door was open and no one was inside. Han suggested that the handbrake might not have been engaged, as the bus began moving again.

He also mentioned that several other motorists sounded their horns during the incident, according to The Straits Times' report.

Han added that after the bus came to a stop, he saw the driver running to it and boarding it. The bus then drove against the traffic flow, passing a junction before returning to the correct side of the road.

Unable to witness the bus's destination, Han then parked his car at a nearby carpark to come back up and help to direct traffic, as there was debris on the road.

Investigations ongoing

Shin Min Daily News reported that the Traffic Police escorted the bus back to the accident site at 10.40 am. The driver was questioned inside the bus before being handcuffed and led to a police car.

Singapore Coach Services, the bus's owner, confirmed with The Straits Times that it is assisting the police with the investigation. It also mentioned that the driver had been employed just days before the incident.

Story continues

Police investigations are ongoing.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.