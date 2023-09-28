Food safety inspection reveals violations including poor refuse management practices (left) and dirty kitchen exhaust (right). (PHOTO: SFA)

SINGAPORE — Manna Pot Catering, a catering company in Singapore, was fined $8,000 on Wednesday (27 September) after an incident in which 21 individuals fell ill with gastroenteritis from consuming food prepared by the company.

None of the affected individuals had required hospitalisation.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release that both the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA received reports of this incident in May 2022. The two agencies jointly investigated the Bedok Food City premises of Manna Pot Catering, which has over 5,900 Instagram followers.

During the inspection, multiple safety violations were identified, including poor housekeeping, poor waste management practices, and a dirty kitchen exhaust hood.

SFA's vigilance on food hygiene and the public's role

SFA stressed the importance of collective responsibility in upholding food safety standards.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part," it said in the media release.

Food establishments are urged to maintain clean and well-managed premises and adhere to proper food hygiene and safety requirements, it added.

Businesses found in violation of food safety regulations may be subject to fines of up to $5,000, along with additional fines of up to $100 per day if the offence continues after conviction.

SFA said the public is advised to exercise caution and refrain from patronising food establishments with poor hygiene practices.

Any such instances should be promptly reported via the SFA online feedback form for subsequent investigations.

