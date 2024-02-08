Chingay parade: Playground designer, 25, takes over family business to tailor costumes for Malay fusion dancers

A 2024 Chingay costume designed by Ragitya (left photo), and Ragitya's brother, mother and himself at the F1 Pit Building (right). (PHOTOS: Ragitya Firstatama)

SINGAPORE — Ragitya Firstatama does not just design playgrounds, he also designs costumes for the annual Chingay parade. It is part of his family's yearly tradition.

The 25-year-old's parents, Welas Subagyo and Dyah Setyowati - both in their 50s - first joined Chingay as dancers back in 1998. The couple later branched out to tailor costumes for the annual parade's Malay fusion dancers, with the help of their two sons. They have done so for the past 10-odd years.

Five years ago, Ragitya took over the reins from his parents and started leading the Chingay costume design. This year, the family will be making about 200 costumes for the upcoming parade.

Bonding over business

From a very young age, Ragitya has been helping out at his parents' Malay costume store, Kampung Collection, located in Geylang Serai's Malay Village. "I remember doing homework while surrounded by shelves of costume and props," he said.

In secondary school, he took up design and technology classes, which in turn inspired him to be more involved in the family business. He began sketching designs for Chingay-related projects.

After pursuing an architecture diploma, Ragitya embarked on a full-time job as a landscape designer. On the side, he continued supporting the family business.

He recounted the times when he would return home after work to discuss business matters with his parents. Initially, he found it hard to connect with them, as it was difficult separating work from personal life. However, as he grew older, he started appreciating the time spent with them.

"Every time they had a problem, they shared it with me. Whenever I faced a problem, I shared it with them. I started to realise this is a wonderful connection that not many people get to experience," he said.

Whilst the family has a workshop in Indonesia where the costume templates and structures are made, the family of four will add intricate details to complete the costumes by hand after they are brought back to Singapore.

Ragitya recalls an occasion when the family had to make a three-metre-tall model costume. To do so, he had to carry his father on his shoulders to complete the costume. On another occasion, a 10m-tall costume structure collapsed the night before a show, and Ragitya and his father had to use their bare hands to fix the costume without a tractor or ladder.

"We are a small company and don't have other workers. It's just the four of us. We have gone through a lot together, and these memories create a bond within us," he said.

Ragitya carrying his father on his shoulders while fixing a costume (left) and Ragitya with a fellow Chingay performer in 2014 (right) (Photos: Ragitya Firstatama)

Driven by passion and responsibility

Even after all these years, passion lies at the core of the family business. Acknowledging their company is one of the bigger traditional Malay costume shops remaining in Singapore, Welas and Dyah feel a sense of responsibility to contribute back to the Malay arts and culture community.

"We can't help it. It's in our DNA as a performer. We have been dancing since the age of five. Having been in Singapore the past 30 years, we have known the community for many decades," said Dyah.

Both Welas and Dyah are proud and happy to have Ragitya as a successor for the business. They have witnessed the evolution of Chingay over the years, and hope the next generation can take costume design to new heights. The couple also hopes to keep traditional Malay costumes accessible and affordable for families of different income and social class.

“Everyone should be able to wear beautiful costumes, no matter the budget," said Dyah.

Challenges in making this year's costumes

This year's Malay fusion segment costumes will deviate from the traditional Kebaya or Baju Kurong for a modern and avant-garde festival look. This is under the direction of creative director, Fan Dong Kai, who wanted to experiment with more elaborate costumes.

One of Ragitya's key challenges is in making sure the costumes remain intact during the performance. He also has to ensure performers are comfortable wearing the costumes while executing dance moves. He does so by keeping the area around the armpits loose.

"You have to be a dancer first, then you can understand the importance of costume making for dance," he said.

To make the costumes more elaborate, he added beading and sequins at specific parts, to create sparkle and shadows from the reflection of the parade lights.

"Art is a form of communication, from the artist to the viewers or the public," he said.

Catch Ragitya and his family's costumes at this year's Chingay Parade on 23 and 24 February. Tickets and more information are available on Chingay's official website.

