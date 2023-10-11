Bangladeshi worker dies after worksite incident at Sun Sails Build-To-Order Project in Sembawang. (PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps)

SINGAPORE — A 29-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker died after an accident on Monday (9 October) at the Sun Sails Build-To-Order project site in Sembawang.

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the worker was struck by a material waste bucket that was being hoisted by a crane, and fell 10 storeys.

Construction site accident at Sembawang Avenue

In a statement to the media, the MOM said the worker had been on the 10th floor of a building under construction at Block 371B Sembawang Avenue, assisting a crane operator in guiding the material waste bucket's lifting operation.

The MOM said the bucket swung and struck the worker, causing him to fall 10 storeys to the ground together with the fall protection barriers. The worker was brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the MOM's statement, the worker had been employed by Jian Xin Construction.

"As a general safety measure, lifting crew, such as riggers and signalmen, should maintain line of sight of the lifted load, and ensure their positions are free of danger," the MOM said in its statement.

The Ministry also instructed BHCC Construction, the worksite's occupier, to halt all lifting operations.

Sun Sails housing project, featuring a total of 726 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room, and five-room units, encompasses eight residential blocks varying in height from six to 13 stories.

The project was initiated in November 2020, with an expected completion date set for 2025.

This incident marks the latest in a series of workplace fatalities in 2023.

According to the MOM, there were 14 reported workplace fatalities in the first half of 2023, compared to 30 workplace deaths in 2020, 37 in 2021, and 46 in 2022.

