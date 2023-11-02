CPF Board files police report on e-mail scam seeking employee wage information

CPF Board issues warning against e-mail scam targeting employee wage information. (PHOTO: Yahoo Southeast Asia and Getty Images)

SINGAPORE —The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board has filed a police report in response to a scam, which involved a fraudulent e-mail that impersonated the official CPF Board, with the intention of obtaining employee wage information.

A CPF Board spokesperson told The Straits Times on Wednesday (1 November) that they were made aware of the scam earlier in the day and have received reports of 12 such cases.

These scam e-mails, which mimicked the CPF Board's legitimate e-mail addresses, were sent to employers with the subject line, "Reminder: Requirement to declare wage information."

The e-mails would include an attachment that prompts employers to provide employee wage information.

CPF Board confirms no system compromises

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the CPF Board clarified, "The e-mail was not sent by CPF Board. Please do not open the attachment and delete the e-mail immediately."

It also reassured the public that its systems have not been compromised in any way.

The CPF board suggest that individuals review and update their e-mail security settings to safeguard against malicious or spoofed e-mails. Alternatively, people could contact their e-mail service providers for assistance in setting up such protections.

For those seeking further information or assistance, the CPF Board has provided a hotline at 1800-227-1188 and an option to contact them through their website at cpf.gov.sg/writetous.

