Deepavali weekend: Prepare for 'very heavy traffic' at Singapore land checkpoints

Traffic on the Woodlands Causeway. (PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — Visitors planning a trip to Malaysia during the Deepavali long weekend are advised to prepare for "very heavy traffic" at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (6 November).

Deepavali is on Sunday (12 November), so the following Monday will also be a public holiday.

Prepare for longer immigration waits and enhanced security

Travellers should take into account additional waiting times for immigration clearance between Thursday and the following Tuesday, owing to the upcoming public holiday on Sunday and the year-end school vacations.

Furthermore, in light of the growing instability in the Middle East, the ICA has implemented enhanced security measures at the checkpoints.

In October, during the Children's Day weekend, more than 1.27 million individuals used the land checkpoints, with the highest daily crossings recorded on 6 October, totalling over 460,000.

This marked the highest daily number of land checkpoint crossings since their reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, with over half of these crossings representing departures. ICA said that travellers departing by car experienced wait times of up to three hours during peak periods.

Strict consequences for queue cutting at checkpoints

ICA further urges motorists to exercise patience, adhere to traffic regulations, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with on-site officers when using the land checkpoints.

It emphasises collaboration with the traffic police, to ensure road discipline at critical junctions and roads leading to the checkpoints.

"Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue. In a recent incident on 15 October, ICA turned away four cars from Tuas Checkpoint due to them cutting the queue when entering Singapore," it said.

ICA also remind travellers to ensure that their passport has at least six months of remaining validity. Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports must transfer their re-entry permit to the new passport.

Long-term pass holders must notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any changes in their passport particulars before entering Singapore.

Check traffic conditions and updates before you hit the road

Motorists are also strongly recommended to check the traffic conditions at both checkpoints using the Land Transport Authority's OneMotoring website or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System on the Bukit Timah and Ayer Rajah expressways before commencing their journey.

Updates on traffic conditions will also be available on the ICA's social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter, and local radio stations such as Money FM 89.3, Kiss92, One FM 91.3, 96.3 Hao FM, and UFM100.3.

