Doomscrolling: How do you cope with distressing news on your social media feed?

SINGAPORE — In an era where the world's triumphs and tragedies are a mere click away, the past few years have delivered a relentless wave of heartbreaking stories and images, from the global toll of the COVID-19 pandemic to the anguish wrought by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In late October 2023, a fresh tragedy has taken centre stage: the loss of innocent lives in Israel and Palestine. The ongoing war in Gaza has kept some glued to their screens, consuming news and images that haunt them day and night.

This unceasing cycle of scrolling through distressing news, known as "doomscrolling," is taking a significant toll on one's mental and emotional well-being.

A 2022 study published in the Health Communication Journal revealed that 16.5 per cent of participants exhibited a "severely problematic" habit of consuming negative news.

Experts interviewed by Yahoo Southeast Asia cite ways to help individuals cope with this modern challenge, such as focusing on things within our control, turning off notifications, and unfollowing accounts.

Here are three simple tips to combat doomscrolling:

1. Recognising the signs

Dr Annabelle Chow, a principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, describes the detrimental impact of doomscrolling on individuals' lives.

She explains, "You become so preoccupied by it that you cannot function at all. You go to work, you're thinking about it. Your hands are typing something else, but your mind is just thinking about it all the time, affecting your ability to go out and meet your friends. Or if you meet friends, that's all you can talk about. It's affecting your appetite and your sleep."

Dr Chow emphasises that when doomscrolling disrupts essential functions and daily life, it's time to seek professional help.

She suggests, "So if we focus and put energy on things that are within our control, then I think we have a better bet at increasing our mental well-being."

2. Reclaiming control

Juliana Pang, an addictions therapist from Promises Healthcare, explains how the constant stream of news and updates on social media feeds fuels this behaviour, releasing small doses of dopamine every time individuals find what they seek.

She emphasises that this constant reward system, combined with bite-sized information, creates a false sense of security.

Pang also highlights the role of FOMO (fear of missing out) in keeping individuals engaged in doomscrolling, as it triggers a constant comparison of how much one knows about the situation.

Regarding the impact on different age groups, she identifies specific vulnerabilities, stating, "Developing brains are more susceptible to repetitive patterns of behaviours that are reinforced by dopamine, for example, in children and young adults."

Additionally, she notes that individuals with anxiety, depressive symptoms or a predisposition to such conditions are more likely to feel the effects of negative news constantly bombarding them.

Pang offers practical steps to regain control over media consumption, including removing time-consuming apps, turning off notifications, setting time limits and spending time on activities that don't require a phone.

She also stresses the importance of being intentional when using social media in seeking positive and uplifting content.

3. Mindful media consumption

Claire Leong, a counsellor at Sofia Wellness Clinic, emphasises the importance of being mindful about the time spent consuming content.

According to her, there is no specific universal limit for the amount of time one can spend on such content before experiencing negative effects, as it varies from person to person.

She also suggests that individuals should not hesitate to unfollow certain accounts.

"From time to time, you may also go through the accounts that you follow on social media and unfollow accounts that you feel do not add value to your life or, even worse, make you feel bad about yourself or the world around you," she says.

In an era where information overload is a constant challenge, recognising the detrimental effects of doomscrolling and seeking professional guidance can be a crucial step toward achieving a healthier balance in our digital lives.

