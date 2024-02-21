Drivers caught for providing illegal cross-border rides between Singapore and Malaysia (Photo: LTA)

SINGAPORE — Four drivers were caught providing illegal cross-border chauffeured services between Singapore and Malaysia during a recent enforcement operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (21 February), LTA advised that the public should refrain from using such services for their safety.

"Besides being illegal, the vehicles used may not be sufficiently insured against third party liabilities which could pose a serious problem for passengers should an accident occur," it said in the post.

Transport Minister warns errant drivers of undercover operations

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat followed up with a Facebook post reminding that public that foreign drivers and foreign-registered vehicles require a valid licence in order to provide cross-border transport services.

"This is to protect passengers, as drivers using these licensed vehicles are required to have valid insurance coverage for passengers, compared to illegal services," he said in his post.

Chee also shared that he has asked LTA to take a firm stance against such unlawful practices, with the authority conducting undercover operations to catch the errant drivers.

"To the drivers who are thinking of offering such illegal services, let me say this: think carefully before breaking the rules, as you never know if your next 'customer' is actually an undercover LTA officer," he said.

Those caught can be fined up to $3,000, jailed up to 6 months

Drivers caught providing illegal hire-and-reward services, including cross-border services without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL) can be fined up to S$3,000 and/or imprisoned for up to six months. Caught vehicles may also be forfeited.

Members of the public can report illegal services to the LTA via email or through the One Motoring platform.

